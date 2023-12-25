Astronomical Events 2024 | Rare Astronomical Events 2024 | Upcoming Celestial Events 2024

#Astronomical #Events #Rare #Astronomical #Events #Upcoming #Celestial #Events

In 2024, we’ll see some bright comets, a big parade of planets, a major solar eclipse, prolific meteor showers and more. Let’s discover the astronomical gems of 2024!

January 3-4: Highlight of the Quadrantids

You should definitely start your new astronomical year with the Quadrantids. With an hourly rate of 60 to 200 meteors at peak, they are considered one of the most prolific meteor showers of the year. Quadrantids are also known for their bright fireballs. In 2024, their peak night coincides with the Last Quarter Moon rising around midnight, so look for the “shooting stars” before the moonrise. You can also wait for a night with less moonlight – according to IMO, the activity of the Quadrantids lasts until about January 12and bright fireballs have been observed even several days after the actual peak.

To see how prepared you are for meteor viewing, take our quiz. Please note – only 7% get a perfect score!

Take this quiz to see how prepared you are for a meteor hunt and get helpful tips on how to spot the most shooting stars.

Take the quiz!

April 8: Great American total solar eclipse

One of the most anticipated total solar eclipses will take place on April 8 this year. The Moon will pass in front of the Sun, blocking all direct sunlight and turning the day into darkness. Only the solar corona will be visible. April’s solar eclipse also has a hidden gem – a bright comet could be visible during this event!

This amazing spectacle will be visible from many locations throughout Mexico (including the states of Sinaloa, Durango and Coahuila), the US (including Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio and New York) and Canada (including parts of southern Ontario, parts of southern Quebec). Observers in surrounding areas will have a chance to see the partial eclipse.

This will be the first total solar eclipse visible in Canada since February 26, 1979, the first in Mexico since July 11, 1991, and the first in the US since August 21, 2017. Don’t miss the next eclipse with our continuously updated infographic on 5 upcoming eclipses .

List of 5 upcoming lunar and solar eclipses, their dates, timelines and visibility maps. Check if you can see them from your location.

See Infographic

April 21: Comet Pons-Brooks at its brightest

The short-period comet 12P/Pons-Brooks will be brightest around perihelion on April 21. It is predicted to have a magnitude of 4.2, which is within the range of visibility with the naked eye fall. But that’s not even the best part!

Comet Pons-Brooks may be visible during the total solar eclipse on April 8! As the sky darkens, the magnitude 5 comet may appear about 27º from the Sun, close to bright Jupiter. To see the comet, use the free astronomy app Sky Tonight – it will show you where the comet is in the sky for your exact location. Learn all the details about Comet Pons-Brooks in the dedicated article.

May 5: Highlight of the Eta Aquariden

In May, observers from the tropics and the Southern Hemisphere can enjoy the strong Eta-Aquarid meteor shower — one of the best for southern observers. During the climax it delivers 40-85 meteors per hour. In 2024, the peak of the Eta Aquarids almost coincides with the New Moon on May 8, so moonlight will not disturb the observations.

August 12-13: Peak of the Perseids

One of the most popular meteor showers in the Northern Hemisphere are the Perseids. They have colorful meteors which often leave persistent marks and are very prolific – observers can see approx 100 meteors per hour during their peak. In 2024, the peak of the Perseids falls near the First Quarter Moon, which sets around midnight, leaving the second half of the night free of moonlight. Read our article for the best time to view this meteor shower.

August 14: Very close approach of Mars and Jupiter

Of best planetary conjunction of the year takes place between Mars and Jupiter on August 14. The planets will approach each other within 0°18′, appearing almost as one star (the usual distance during a conjunction is at least 0°30′). Time and Date lists this event as one of 7 notable ‘close encounters’ until 2040.

Look for Mars and Jupiter in the morning, several hours before sunrise, in the constellation Taurus. They will be very bright and visible to the naked eye. If you want to confirm that these bright dots are really Mars and Jupiter, use the Sky Tonight app. Just launch the app and point your phone to the sky!

August 21: Moon occultation of Saturn

On August 21, observers in Latin America, Africa and Europe will see the nearly full moon pass in front of Saturn, darkening the planet. The rest of the world will see a very close approach to the Moon and Saturn. Saturn’s moon occultations occur several times a year, but are rarely so impressive! This covering features a 95% illuminated moon and will be visible from Brazil, Italy, Norway, France, Switzerland and many other locations.

August 28: Grand planetary parade

A planetary alignment of six planets – Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, Uranus, Neptune and Saturn – will take place on the morning of August 28. Most of these planets (except Uranus and Neptune) will be easily visible with it naked eye. So all you have to do to see this event is go outside and look at the night sky! And don’t worry if you miss the exact day – the alignment will take a few days are visible before and after the given date.

To learn how to observe a planetary alignment and what other alignments will occur in 2024, read the dedicated article.

September 8: Best time to see Saturn

On September 8, Saturn reaches an opposition – the weeks surrounding this event will are the best times to view a planet. Saturn will be at its closest and brightest point of the year, shining at magnitude 0.6. The planet will resemble one prominent gold “star” in the night sky. Also, because it is on the opposite side of the sky from the sun, it will be visible all night long! If you want to see Saturn’s rings, use a telescope or binoculars, but you can see the planet itself with naked eye to admire.

October 2: Annular solar eclipse

There will also be an annular solar eclipse in 2024. Observers from Easter Island and parts of southern Chile and Argentina will see a “ring of fire” see – the bright ring of sunlight around the Moon. The partial eclipse will be visible from nearby areas. The next annular eclipse will not be visible in the same regions until 2027.

By the way, how well do you know the different types of eclipses? Can you see a solar eclipse from the Moon? Test your knowledge about solar and lunar eclipses by answering these and other questions in our quiz!

Can you see a solar eclipse from the moon? When was a solar eclipse first recorded on video? Test your knowledge of solar and lunar eclipses with this quiz.

Take the quiz!

October 12: Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS at its brightest

In October we get the chance to… exceptionally bright comet – the brightest since 2020. On October 12, C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS) will make its closest approach to Earth, at which time the comet will reach maximum brightness and may be visible to the naked eye. Astronomers predict it will have a magnitude of -0.9 – the brightness of the brightest stars! Don’t miss this event by setting a reminder in the Sky Tonight app. Learn more about C/2023 A3 in our guide, which covers the monthly path of the comet across the sky includes.

October 17: The largest full moon in 2024

The Supermoon on October 17 will come closer to Earth than any other full moon this year, so it will the largest and brightest corpses. See it with your own eyes to compare it to the other full moons! Did you know that October’s full moon is known as the Hunter’s Moon? Find out why in this colorful infographic.

When will the next full moon be seen in 2023? When will the blue supermoon be visible this year? Check out our full moon calendar for all the dates, times, names, supermoons and more throughout the year.

See Infographic

December 7: Best time to see Jupiter

Another bright planet will be at opposition this year: look for Jupiter, the second brightest planet, around December 7. It will shine with a magnitude of -2.8 and will be in the opposite direction of the Sun in our sky. Jupiter will reach its highest point around midnight local time, but you can do it see with the naked eye as soon as the sky becomes dark.

December 4: The Moon near Venus

Venus will be highly visible for most of 2024, and at the end of the year stargazers will be delighted with a truly spectacular event. On December 4, the two brightest objects in the night sky – the Moon and Venus – will come close to each other. Venus will look like a miniature version of the quarter moon through small backyard telescopes, but if you don’t have equipment, don’t worry! The event will be visible to the naked eye. Just go outside at night and look at the thin crescent moon and the bright shining dot nearby.

While the close approach in December will be the most spectacular, it won’t be the only time the Moon and Venus meet this year. Learn more about the other events in our dedicated article.

Celestial events 2024: Conclusion

In 2024, astronomy enthusiasts will see some truly unique and rare events, such as an extremely bright comet, a very close approach between Mars and Jupiter, a major planetary parade and more. Keep exploring the sky, and we will do our best to make your trip even more fun! To easily find any object in the sky, use the Sky Tonight appdie displays all celestial bodies for free.

We wish you clear skies and happy sightings!