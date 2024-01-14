Astronomical Phenomenon Throughout 2024, There Will Be Meteor Showers and Blue Moons, This is What BRIN Researchers Say

#Astronomical #Phenomenon #Meteor #Showers #Blue #Moons #BRIN #Researchers

Muhamad Nandri Prilatama

TRIBUNCIREBON.COM, BANDUNG – There are always astronomical phenomena that occur and are interesting to observe, especially certain phenomena.

Researcher at the space research center, aviation and space research organization BRIN, Farahhati Mumlahana, explained in detail the astronomical phenomena that will occur during 2024.

According to him, on January 3, for example, there was a phenomenon where the earth reached perhelion, which is the closest point the earth has to the sun.

Furthermore, the new moon occurs on January 11 and January 12, the phenomenon of Mercury at maximum western elongation where the elongation of the planet is the angle between the sun and the planet with the earth as the reference point, so that is the best time to see the planet Mercury.

“There are several dates for the maximum western elongation of Mercury, such as May 9, September 5 and December 25. Meanwhile, Mercury’s maximum eastern elongation is on March 24, July 22 and November 16,” he said in his statement, Sunday (14/11/ 2024).

He also added that in February 2024 there will only be the phenomenon of a new moon and a full moon on February 12.

Then, in March there is a new moon on March 10 and a full moon on March 25, and on March 20 there is an equinox phenomenon where the sun will shine right at the equator and the amount of day and night is almost the same throughout the world, then the planet Mercury reaches its greatest eastern elongation on March 24.

“To observe phenomena, it is also necessary to pay attention to the presentation of lunar illumination in relation to lunar phases. “The new moon is better for observing than the full moon because the light is too bright, beating out other sky objects,” he said.

Farah said that the moon phase calendar can be obtained from various sources and the moon phase application, Stellarium software.

Throughout 2024, there will be three supermoon phenomena, namely September 18, October 17 and November 15.

Then, there will be a bluemoon phenomenon, namely the fourth full moon (this phenomenon is extra because usually in one season there are only 3 full moons) which will occur on August 19.

“There will be an eclipse phenomenon in 2024, but unfortunately it will not cross Indonesian territory. “However, it can be taken into consideration if you want to plan a tour or expedition to chase the eclipse,” said Farah.

In fact, he also explained that there is another interesting event that occurs every year, namely meteor showers.

Meteor showers occur when meteoroid sky objects burn up when they enter the Earth’s atmosphere. These objects could come from the remains of comets or asteroids that also orbit the sun.

“To hunt for meteors, you need to pay attention to the moon’s illumination, the peak of the event, and constellations near the radiant. Observing meteor showers can be done by looking for a dark place with a wide view (no tall buildings), be it a mountain or a beach. “If you can stand under the radiant in any hemisphere, you will see more meteor showers,” he said.

Farah reminded that there is no phenomenon that directly impacts human life.

Even if it were possible, he said, it would be because it is in a space environment where the impact would not be too pronounced. Although it only exists for certain phenomena, such as space weather.

“Let’s immortalize one or more of these phenomena and make it a memory of a beautiful experience, which might be once in a lifetime,” he said.

