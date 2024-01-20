Astros agree to Josh Hader for five seasons

#Astros #agree #Josh #Hader #seasons

The Astros have agreed to terms with closer Josh Hader on a five-year, $95 million deal, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand on Friday. The club has not confirmed.

Hader will earn US$19 million per season with this new contract, which has no exit clause or club options. The total US$95 million exceeds the deal to date that Puerto Rican Edwin Díaz signed for US$102 million with the Mets last winter, whose value was US$93.2 million after deferred money.

Hader’s deal includes a no-trade clause, according to a source, plus a bonus for winning the Reliever of the Year Award, which in the American League is named after the Mariano Rivera Award.

Hader is considered by many to be one of the best left-handed relievers in baseball. The flamethrower was named to five All-Star Games before entering free agency this year for the first time in his career.

The 29-year-old pitcher entered the free market this year in style, demonstrating that the ups and downs he showed in 2022 were nothing more than an anomaly.

Hader was brilliant for the Padres in 2023, posting a 1.28 ERA in 56.1 innings, holding opponents to a batting average of just .163 and a slugging percentage of .224.

Additionally, Hader has been known for being one of the most consistent relievers in the game, pitching at least 50 innings in each of his full seasons (not counting 2020) since 2018, while only being on the injury list. on one occasion, when he tested positive for COVID-19.