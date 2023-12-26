ASUS introduces Dual versions Radeon RX 7800 XT OC and RX 7700 XT OC – Computer – News

ASUS has introduced the Radeon RX 7700 XT Dual OC and RX 7800 XT Dual OC graphics cards. These GPUs each have two 100mm fans and work with an 8-pin connector. It is not clear how much the GPUs should cost.

According to ASUS, both video cards have the same dimensions: 279.9×133.9×49.3mm. Both the Radeon RX 7700 XT Dual OC and the Radeon RX 7800 XT Dual OC also take up more than two slots, according to the manufacturer. ASUS keeps it at 2.47 slots. The company provides software that allows both video cards to achieve slightly higher clock speeds compared to the regular versions. At the time of writing, it is not clear how much the GPUs should cost.

AMD announced Radeon RX 7700 XT and RX 7800 XT graphics cards in the summer of 2023 during the Gamescom trade fair in Cologne. The AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT and RX 7800 XT are both based on RDNA3 architecture. The 7700 XT has 54 compute units, while the 7800 XT has 60 cu’s. The 7700 XT comes with 12GB of GGDR6 memory, while the 7800 XT comes with 16GB of GGDR6 memory. The video cards serve the 1440p segment and should compete with the RTX 4060 Ti and RTX 4070 from Nvidia. The Radeon RX 7700 received a suggested retail price of 489 euros from AMD. The Radeon RX 7800 XT should cost 549 euros.

ASUS Radeon RX 7800 XT Dual

