Asus launches new monitors including portable and foldable ZenScreen Fold

With the ZenScreen Fold, Asus shows a portable OLED screen that you can fold. This should help you to take an extensive workplace with you when you travel. The manufacturer is also launching other screens with a focus on portability and tailor-made for creatives.

At CES, Asus is launching the ZenScreen Fold Oled MQ17QH. That is a portable and foldable external screen. The 17.3-inch screen has 2,560 x 1,920 pixels and folds in the middle. With a weight of 1.17 kg, mobility is key. The business traveler who wants more screen space when traveling can take the screen compactly in his luggage and unfold it at the hotel.

The ZenScreen Fold supports DisplayHRDR True Back 500 and is said to cover the entire DCI-P3 color spectrum. You connect the display with miniHDMI or USB Type C.

Not pliable, but portable

Asus also introduces a non-foldable portable screen: the ZenScreen MB229CF. That display measures 21.5 inches in diagonal and comes with an FHD resolution on an IPS panel. The device is larger and heavier, weighing 2.3 kg. The extra space gives Asus the margin to integrate a full-fledged HDMI port, in addition to USB Type-C and a 3.5mm jack. The thing also has two speakers on board.

Then there is the ZenScreen MB166CR. This device is more compact and thinner. The screen has a size of 15.6 inches and an FHD resolution. The monitor should automatically detect whether it is being used in portrait or landscape mode.

ProArt screen with USB Type-C

Finally, Asus is showing another classic screen for creatives at CES: the ProArt Display PA278CFRV. That 27-inch IPS screen has a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels and a refresh rate of 100 Hz. Asus equips it with a sensor to automatically adjust the brightness according to the ambient light. USB Type-C with Power Delivery at 96 watts makes the display ideal as a dock.

We do have doubts about the limited color coverage. With 95 percent coverage, the Asus ProArt cannot handle the full DCI-P3 color spectrum. We don’t think so Proand not like that Art. We do not yet know the prices and availability of the new line-up at the time of this writing.