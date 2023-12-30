ASUS made its own controller for ROG phones, but it won’t be cheap – PCW

#ASUS #controller #ROG #phones #wont #cheap #PCW

ROG Tessen is coming to the ROG Phone 8 series next year.

The company that released its first phone series not belonging to the ZenFone family in 2018 rapidly developed the device series one after the other, as now, six years later, the release of the eighth ROG Phone is on the horizon. We still have to wait a month or two for the ROG Phone 8, but according to good industry custom, all important information about it has been leaked.

The brand, which has been serving gamers since its inception, still doesn’t lie to itself. After the handheld console ROG Ally released this spring, it now offers a game controller that can be connected to a phone as an accessory.

The accessory named ROG Tessen will probably come as an optional purchase alongside the latest ROG Phones. A leak now presents the new gadget as an ideal companion for any Android smartphone, presumably it will not work exclusively with ROG Phones, but we may be able to use them most effectively thanks to some software addition.

According to the newly leaked images, at first glance the device has all the buttons and functions that we would expect from a similar game controller, but it is possible that the controller will not work in wireless mode. It is expected that the ROG Phone 8 and 8 Pro will be released at the same time at a purchase price of between 139 and 159 dollars (61,000-70,000 forints including tax).