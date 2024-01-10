Asus redeems NUC license with launch of new compact computers

#Asus #redeems #NUC #license #launch #compact #computers

Asus presents several small computers, containing the latest processors from Intel. For example, the manufacturer embraces its acquisition of Intel NUC last year.

At CES, Asus is showing five different compact computers. This concerns four so-called NUCs and one Chromebox. NUC, short for Next Unit of Computing, is a form factor marketed by Intel. However, the CPU manufacturer sold its NUC department to Asus, which took over as of September 1 last year. The announcement now shows that Asus plans to bet heavily on the NUC portfolio.

In the business segment we see the NUC 14 Pro and the NUC 14 Pro+. The regular NUC 14 Pro is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and is an ‘AI desktop’ according to Asus, although that doesn’t mean much. The NUC 14 Pro+ is configurable with an Intel Core Ultra 9. The Pro+ also has a more attractive aluminum casing. Both devices have a footprint of 12.7 cm x 10.16 cm (4 x 5 inches).

Gaming NUC and no-NUC

Of Asus ExpertCenter PN65 is not officially a NUC, although the difference is not that big. This device is also very compact and can be configured with an Intel Core Ultra CPU. Then Asus also launches the gaming NUC with Core Ultra 7 and 9, this time linked to an Nvidia RTX 4060 or 4070. With a capacity of 2.5 liters, this box is of course slightly larger. Asus focuses its computer on gamers.

Finally, the computer specialist shows the Chromebox CF40. This is again a very small computer. It has no fan on board and is completely configurable remotely. With the Chromebox, Asus is mainly targeting kiosk or… digital signageapplications.