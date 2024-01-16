Asus ROG NUC: a powerful gaming PC with RTX 4070 in the form of a 2.5 liter NUC

#Asus #ROG #NUC #powerful #gaming #RTX #form #liter #NUC

Small NUC computers from Intel are becoming a thing of the past, the company announced in July 2023 that it will stop developing and selling them. Other companies have caught on, including, for example, Asus. It has an official license from Intel for the further development of NUCs, so it now represents a gaming model WALNUT PLEASE. It hides powerful hardware in a small 2.5-liter body, which should be enough for decent gaming, even if not quite high-end. The base version of the RNUC14SRKU7168A0I has an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, which is a 16-core/22-thread (6P+8E+2LP-E) Meteor Lake series processor. Intel also supplies it with basic 0.7/0.9/1.4 GHz and Turbo 2.5/3.8/4.8 GHz, while it has 28W PBP, 115W MTP, the question is, however, what PBP Asus has set.

The integrated Arc Graphics graphics chip is complemented by a GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card. There are two slots for DDR5-5600 SO-DIMMs with a capacity of up to 2x32GB. We also find 3 slots for M.2 2280 storage (PCIe Gen4x4), Wi-Fi 6E wireless interface, Bluetooth 5.3, and the wired solution will delight with support for 2.5GbE. On the front is an SD card reader with support for UHS-I, two USB-A 3.2 Gen2 ports and one audio jack. At the back you will find Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C 4), two USB-A 3.2 Gen2 and one USB-A 2.0, as well as HDMI, two DP1.4a and RJ-45.

The more powerful variant RNUC14SRKU9189A0I brings a Core Ultra 9 185H processor. It has the same configuration of 16 cores and 22 threads, but with this processor we already know that Asus has increased its 45W PBP to 65 W. In the case of the GPU, consumption can then reach up to 140 W (compared to the original 115 W). And the graphics card is another difference here compared to a weaker model. The more powerful variant of the ROG NUC uses the GeForce RTX 4070.