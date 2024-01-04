ASUS ROG Phone 7, Dream Gaming Smartphone with the Latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chipset

#ASUS #ROG #Phone #Dream #Gaming #Smartphone #Latest #Snapdragon #Gen #Chipset

DISWAY – ASUS ROG Phone 7! Dream gaming smartphone with a super fast Snapdragon chipset and super cool camera quality.

This smartphone is one of the newest products in the ROG series from ASUS which was officially released on the Indonesian market in July 2023.

ASUS ROG Phone 7 is equipped with Dewa specifications, Triple Camera, large battery equipped with fast charging, RAM capacity and large internal memory.

Let’s explore together about it Latest specifications and prices for ASUS ROG Phone 7 below this.

ASUS ROG Phone 7 specifications

Body and Connectivity

This ASUS cellphone is equipped with dual sim cards (special slot) and already has 5G signal strength. As for the body, this cellphone has dimensions of 173 x 77 x 10.3 mm and weighs 239 grams.

Camera

In terms of camera, the ASUS ROG Phone 7 has great front and rear (main) cameras in its class.

With a main (rear) camera that carries a Triple camera system, 50 MP Main Camera, 13 MP Ultra Wide Camera and 5 MP Macro Camera.

For video recording, the main (rear) camera is capable of recording up to 8K/24 fps resolution.

Then for the front camera, this cellphone has 1 32 MP camera (wide), f/2.0. With recording quality that can record up to 1080p/30 fps resolution.

Screen

Category :