ASUS ROG Phone 7, Dream Gaming Smartphone with the Latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chipset

#ASUS #ROG #Phone #Dream #Gaming #Smartphone #Latest #Snapdragon #Gen #Chipset

DISWAYASUS ROG Phone 7! Dream gaming smartphone with a super fast Snapdragon chipset and super cool camera quality.

This smartphone is one of the newest products in the ROG series from ASUS which was officially released on the Indonesian market in July 2023.

ASUS ROG Phone 7 is equipped with Dewa specifications, Triple Camera, large battery equipped with fast charging, RAM capacity and large internal memory.

Let’s explore together about it Latest specifications and prices for ASUS ROG Phone 7 below this.

READ ALSO: Asus Zenfone 10, a smartphone that fits in your hand with super cool specifications and camera

ASUS ROG Phone 7 specifications

Body and Connectivity

This ASUS cellphone is equipped with dual sim cards (special slot) and already has 5G signal strength. As for the body, this cellphone has dimensions of 173 x 77 x 10.3 mm and weighs 239 grams.

Camera

In terms of camera, the ASUS ROG Phone 7 has great front and rear (main) cameras in its class.

With a main (rear) camera that carries a Triple camera system, 50 MP Main Camera, 13 MP Ultra Wide Camera and 5 MP Macro Camera.

For video recording, the main (rear) camera is capable of recording up to 8K/24 fps resolution.

Then for the front camera, this cellphone has 1 32 MP camera (wide), f/2.0. With recording quality that can record up to 1080p/30 fps resolution.

ALSO READ: Asus ROG Phone 7 and Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate! Two dream gaming cellphones, check the specifications and prices here

Also Read:  Samsung Ready to Release Galaxy S24 Ultra with 200MP AI Camera, Capable of Recognizing 12 Types of Objects

Screen

Category :

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

3 times when you should never brush your teeth: They cause painful problems
3 times when you should never brush your teeth: They cause painful problems
Posted on
Real estate market expert Yan Bingli criticized Hou Kang’s loan “Lian Xiaohua” and the bitter consequences may be that the whole people will foot the bill.
Real estate market expert Yan Bingli criticized Hou Kang’s loan “Lian Xiaohua” and the bitter consequences may be that the whole people will foot the bill.
Posted on
Something is wrong here: IAEA inspectors are not allowed to enter some parts of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant
Something is wrong here: IAEA inspectors are not allowed to enter some parts of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant
Posted on
Supermarkets fully include the soft drink tax in the price of cola and oat milk Economy
Supermarkets fully include the soft drink tax in the price of cola and oat milk Economy
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News