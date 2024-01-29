Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (GA402XV-N2008W) on offer at iBood with a 350 euro discount

#Asus #ROG #Zephyrus #G14 #GA402XVN2008W #offer #iBood #euro #discount

Today at iBood the impressive Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (GA402XV-N2008W) is on sale for €1499, which is the lowest price ever measured. The competition offers the laptop for €1849, which amounts to a discount of no less than €350. This promotion is valid until Tuesday January 30, 2024 or while supplies last.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (GA402XV-N2008W)

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (GA402XV-N2008W) has a 14-inch LCD screen (IPS) with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:10. The panel achieves an image refresh rate of up to 165 Hz and comes with support for Dolby Vision/HDR, although you shouldn’t expect miracles with a peak brightness of 500 nits.

Under the hood we find the AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS with 8 cores in combination with 16 GB DDR5 and a 1 TB SSD (PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2). The NVIDIA RTX 4060 Mobile is responsible for the graphics processing power and is a mid-range GPU that can run all modern games without any problems. In addition, there is support for DLSS 2 and DLSS 3 (Frame Generation), which allows you to increase performance even further.