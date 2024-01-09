ASUS unveils ROG Phone 8 and 8 Pro – Tablets and phones – News

#ASUS #unveils #ROG #Phone #Pro #Tablets #phones #News

ASUS has unveiled the ROG Phone 8 series. Both smartphones are equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC from Qualcomm. The ROG Phone 8 is smaller, thinner and lighter than the ROG Phone 7. The Pro variant includes a programmable mini LED display on the back.

At 225 grams, the ROG Phone 8 is about 9 percent lighter than the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate and has significantly thinner screen edges, with a display-to-body ratio of 94 percent. The bezel on the top is 1.65mm compared to the 5.65mm of its predecessor, the ROG Phone 7. The bezels on the sides are now 1.67mm instead of 1.9mm.

ASUS provides the smartphones with a 6.87″ AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and an adaptive image refresh rate up to 120Hz. The Pro model from ASUS is equipped with a mini LED display on the rear called AniMe Vision and contains 341 programmable mini LEDs. The standard model contains instead an RGB logo on the back.

Both devices are equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, which should offer up to 30 percent better CPU performance, as well as up to 25 percent better GPU performance. The battery capacity is 5500mAh. The ROG Phone 7 and 7 Ultimate were equipped with a 6000mAh battery, but according to ASUS the battery life remains the same. There is support for 65W charging and wireless charging.

The ROG Phone 8 has 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The ROG Phone 8 Pro is available with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro again gets an optional cooler, which is both narrower and lighter than its predecessor. That version has 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The ASUS ROG Phone 8 and ROG Phone 8 Pro will be available in black. The standard ROG Phone 8 also gets a gray color option. The ROG Phone 8 has a suggested retail price of $1,100, although the smartphone costs $1,000 when pre-ordered. European prices are not yet known. The ROG Phone 8 Pro will be available from $1,200. The variant with AeroActive cooler costs $1,500.