Asus ZenBook Duo: Two large OLED touchscreens in one notebook

Asus is improving the second screen on its new ZenBook Duo. In previous models, they were always smaller and lower resolution than the main display because Asus still had a physical keyboard on the bottom. That changes with the 2024 ZenBook 14 Duo: It has two identically sized 14-inch OLED touchscreens (each 16:10, 2880 resolution, 120 Hertz). The only similar competition is Lenovo’s Yoga Book 9i; Microsoft never brought its Surface Neo, which was unveiled several years ago, to series production.

Unlike the Yoga Book 9i, the ZenBook 14 Duo is easy to transport: thanks to the integrated stand, it does not require an additional case to have with you to use it. And the included Bluetooth keyboard – an essential tool for productive users – can be stored between the two halves of the device instead of having to pack it up separately. However, the folding mechanism for the distance between the two displays ensures that the fully opened device does not lie flat on the desk, but rather one half is slightly jacked up. Casual writers can also leave out the Bluetooth keyboard completely and have a virtual display keyboard displayed.

Inside the 1.35 kilogram ZenBook Duo there is a Core Ultra processor from the Meteor Lake family, which is supported by up to 32 GB of RAM and 2 TB of SSD storage. The battery has a capacity of 75 Wh; However, Asus does not provide any information about the expected runtime. Price and availability are also still open.

Copilot-VivoBooks

The mainstream notebooks of the VivoBook S family in sizes 14, 15.6 and 16 inches in the 2024 iterations not only get a renovated interior around Intel’s Core Ultra (S5406, S5506, S5606) or AMD’s Ryzen 8040 (M5406 , M5506, M5606), but also a key that starts Microsoft’s Copilot. On ZenBooks like the Core Ultra debutant ZenBook 14 (UX3405), however, you won’t find a copilot key, but rather the regular key for the context menu. Overall, Asus is streamlining its notebook portfolio for a better overview.

