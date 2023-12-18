Asus Zenbook Pro laptop review. A convincing answer to Macbook Pro – Živě.cz

#Asus #Zenbook #Pro #laptop #review #convincing #answer #Macbook #Pro #Živě.cz

The Asus label is not always very unambiguous, under the comprehensible name Zenbook Pro you will find several laptops that are also structurally very different, and you often have to follow a rather unmemorable model code. So let me introduce you to a very interesting laptop Zenbook Pro UX6404VI-OLED052W.

Zenbook Pro refers to laptops for more demanding users using the offered higher performance mainly for work. It is no coincidence that this is an analogy of the Macbook Pro target group. But Asus understandably uses its experience with OLED panels, and when it comes to a laptop for creatives, it doesn’t keep even the touch layer to itself.

Zenbook Pro

model designation: UX6404VI-OLED052W processor: Core i9-13900H memory: 32 GB DDR5 data storage: 1 TB (Samsung MZVL21T0HCLR-00B00) display: 14″, 2880 × 1800, OLED, glossy, touch, 120 Hz, brightness 0.53 to 348 cd/m², ΔE 1.18, max. opening angle 135° graphics: GeForce RTX 4070, 8 GB, 110 W communication 802.11ax 2×2, Bluetooth 5.3 (Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211) inputs and outputs: USB-C Thunderbolt, USB-C, USB 3.2, HDMI, audio, SD reader laptop dimensions: 32,1 × 22,3 × 2 cm adapter dimensions: 15,2 × 7,2 × 2,3 cm mass: 1.664 kg + 0.56 kg (adapter) battery: 76 Wh other: FullHD camera, 4x microphone, Asus dial in the touchpad, white backlit keyboard (three brightness levels), face login accessories: power supply 200W software: Windows 11 Home

64,490 CZK

Totally normal appearance

What’s actually interesting about the Zenbook Pro UX6404V is how completely normal it looks. It looks like an ordinary 14″ laptop of no dizzying thickness or thinness. Not even the black glossy Asus logo catches attention on the black matte covers.

The laptop looks quite unobtrusive on purpose

Perhaps only an experienced eye will notice the unusual amount of cooling vents, which suggests a higher performance hidden inside. Asus squeezed the Core i9-13900H together with the GeForce RTX 4070 graphics into the total thickness of two centimeters on the 14″ notebook’s floor plan. It doesn’t seem like it, but this is really a decent gaming beast in the body of a notebook that you would pass unnoticed in a meeting.

Perhaps the only non-traditional addition to the computer is the Asus Dial, a sculpted surround in the corner of the touchpad that promises great creative use. Rather, he only promises.

You can recognize the creative targeting by the available connectors, where the large SD card reader is removed. There are two USB-C ports, but surprisingly, only one of them offers full Thunderbolt, the other can also output to a monitor and power a laptop, but does not provide the full capabilities of Thunderbolt.

The range of connectors will be enough, the opening angle is not the greatest, also because of the touches

On the left you will find HDMI, classic USB (up to 10 Mbit/s), audio and power connector. Due to the powerful components inside, a normal USB-C adapter would not suffice. So you get a slightly larger 200W brick.

