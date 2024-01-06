Asylum crisis costs New York 10 million a day: ‘We are being destroyed’

#Asylum #crisis #costs #York #million #day #destroyed

The city of New York has rented rooms in more than a hundred hotels to accommodate asylum seekers. Only families with children are placed there. Tent camps are being built for single migrants to offer them a place to sleep.

Financial noose

Last year, approximately one million asylum seekers applied for asylum in the US. In total, many more people crossed the border. It is creating an asylum crisis in the United States.

Most asylum seekers entering the US are from Central America, having fled violence and poverty in their home countries. Upon arrival, they apply for asylum and many of them are allowed to await their procedure in the US.

Waiting in the freezing cold

In New York, the situation has gotten so out of hand that lines of hundreds of migrants are forming, all waiting for a place to sleep. And that in the freezing cold.

The city received 136,000 migrants within a year. Refusal is not possible: by law the city must provide shelter. Due to the decentralization of the reception policy for asylum seekers, the city itself has to make ends meet to help all asylum seekers.

“The municipality pays an average of $185 per room per night for the hotel rooms,” says correspondent Erik Mouthaan. “With so many migrants who keep coming, this is a financial blow to the city.”

Cuts

If the migration crisis continues for long, it will cost the city $12 billion in the coming years. To pay the costs, the city must cut back on public services, the New York Times reported in November. “New York is going under,” Mayor Eric Adams warned last August. “If things continue like this, every facility in this city will have to be cut.”

New Yorkers are already feeling the impact of the budget cuts on libraries. These have been closed on Sundays for several weeks now. “It’s really sad,” a resident told RTL News. “I don’t always come to the library on a Sunday, but the idea that I could was nice.”

Asylum seekers are grateful. Eduardo for example. He is happy that the municipality is doing everything it can to provide shelter for him and his fellow sufferers. “It’s a lot of money. We are grateful for it. Not every country would do this for migrants,” he says.