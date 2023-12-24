At 30, she discovered leukemia which showed signs of tiredness and spots on her thigh

A year and a half later I asked for the confidentiality of Redome to be broken and discovered that Marcos Vinicius had been my donor. We talked via video call for three hours, he told me that he had signed up to become a bone marrow donor after losing a friend and a neighbor to leukemia.

According to Vini, he had already been registered for 10 years, but he didn’t remember the registration when they tried to contact him informing him of his compatibility with me. He didn’t update his data during this period, but luckily for me, they managed to reach him by calling the landline at his mother’s house, with whom he lived when he registered.

If she had changed the number, they wouldn’t have found him, I would have missed my chance to have the transplant and I don’t know if I would be here today to tell my story. It is essential for the person to keep their data updated on the Redome website.

I live in Rio de Janeiro and Vini in São Paulo — we’ve already had the opportunity to see each other in person three times. He was an angel, he saved me, my family, my friends and all the people who love me. Thanks to my faith in God, Vini’s actions and the support of the medical team, I have lived the five best years of my life.

In 2020, I created the street Carnival group “Tamo no Osso” (@tamonoosso). The name was given by a friend who also had a transplant, Cláudia Soares, and was inspired by the myelogram, an exam carried out by puncture in the pelvis bones during bone marrow collection.

I dressed up as a Vampire. My family, friends, other transplant recipients and the doctors and health professionals who accompanied me during the treatment participated in the block. It was a very special moment.

