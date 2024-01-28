“At 46, it was decreed that I no longer needed a uterus”: Adeline Blondieau confides in her menopause

#decreed #longer #needed #uterus #Adeline #Blondieau #confides #menopause

His look, his voice, energetic and youthful, have not changed but, today, a long white lock streaks his brown hair. On Facebook or Instagram, where she is followed by 168,000 followers, Adeline Blondieau appears without an ounce of makeup, at home, au naturel. She offers advice on life and women. Mother of two children, the former star of the series “Sous le soleil” today lives in a village in the Camargue (Bouches-du-Rhône) and has become a sophrologist.

At the microphone of journalist Elsa Wolinski, in the podcast “Come on, I dare? », she confides frankly about the menopause she is going through, like nine other female personalities (Sophia Aram, Gwendoline Hamon, la Grande Sophie, Azucena Pagny and Helena Noguerra, among others). The podcast is available this Friday for free on all listening platforms.