At first I was very disappointed, but in the end I fell in love with the little hand-held pécé

Regardless of whether someone is a Sony or Microsoft fan, we can probably agree that the best thing about a console is that you buy it, plug it in, and it works. However, this comes with some sacrifices: you can’t really improve these machines, they’re only good for gaming and media consumption, they’re not easy to carry around, and they lock the player into an ecosystem that’s expensive to break out of.

On the other side is the desktop computer. A mostly bazi big box, which requires a lot of tinkering to make it work well – loading and updating drivers can be quite frustrating for a beginner, not to mention assembling and hunting for parts – but in return you can get the best performance out of them, and work or just you can also file a tax return on them. Of course, there is the side branch, the laptops, which gave up a little customization and became more portable.

And then there’s the Lenovo Legion Go, Lenovo’s handheld that managed to sit between the two chairs. This was the first such small machine that I tried for a long time, I was only able to push the Steam Deck and the Asus ROG Ally for a short time before. That’s why I didn’t know what to expect, so I checked out what Lenovo says about it:

Based on the trailer, it dawned on me that there is this small power plant, basically the size of two palms, on which you can play PC and Xbox games by reaching high numbers. I’ve almost come to terms with the fact that the future of video games has arrived, but I’m reminded that as much as I love my Switch, it has a lot of hardware limitations due to its unique design. As it turns out, so is Legion Go.

Let’s move from the outside in. The machine is quite large, not particularly light, but not terribly heavy either – it is uncomfortable to hold for a long time. On the sides are two detachable controllers full of buttons, a touchpad and a nice surprise. I don’t know how many journalists had the test copy I tried, but while the left controller held firmly to the screen, the right one seemed a little loose no matter what I did.

The buttons built into the grip are nice, and if they work – which is not always the case – they can be useful. However, the sticks were a bit small and smooth for me, I had to be careful that my fingers didn’t slip off them. There is a support in the back, which is not loose, but it is easy to fold out, so it is relatively easy to support the Legion Go.

I can’t say a single bad word about the 8.8-inch display, it has a very nice image. The only problem is that it is difficult to take advantage of, because the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip, which powers the entire machine, is not nearly as powerful as it seems based on the trailer. More precisely: you can’t enjoy playing anything on Legion Go, but what you can, it’s like it was made for this stuff.

The dark side of the péc

The first game I tried on it was Cyberpunk. I trusted that it would perform smoothly on my three-year-old Legion laptop, so I started it with the same settings. It was a mistake, on the game’s own benchmark, it was running at roughly 2-3 FPS.

I didn’t give up, I looked on Reddit to see if there was a solution. That’s when I found this post, and with the help of the pictures and comments, I was able to fiddle with the settings so that the game ran perfectly fine. If anyone is buying such a machine, be sure to check out this subreddit because it’s full of great tips and advice.

However, even though Cyberpunk ran better, the display remained small. For a game like this, which bombards the player with an orgy of light almost non-stop, I need a slightly larger display. The same goes for Starfield, Far Cry 6, Skyrim, Call of Duty and Battlefield – they run on Go, but much of their charm is lost.

Legion Go is a dungeon, with all its charms and charms. After I updated all the drivers and adjusted things based on the subreddit’s recommendations, it played beautifully. However, for this one needs to be willing to deal with this kind of bullshit, because if someone wants a Switch experience, they will be disappointed.

Photo: Melegh Noémi Napsugár / Telex

A big advantage, however, is that it runs Windows 11. On the one hand, those who are familiar with this operating system will not encounter any big surprises, and on the other hand, the Xbox application runs on it without any serious torture, so it is very easy to play Game Pass and cloud games. Legion’s own app basically works well, it’s a bit clunky, but it’s easy to access the other big stores (Steam, Epic Store, GOG, etc.).

So what would I recommend? For platformers, racing games, board games, puzzles and strategy games (especially if they are turn-based). I played a lot of Hollow Knight and a little Disco Elysium, and we played jackboxing, it was just perfect for that. Everything ran fine, the controller also worked, it really was as if they were made for Góra. Of course, Aksi didn’t enjoy them that much (either), depending on the game, with continuous use, it lasted about one to two and a half hours. In return, however, it charged quite quickly.

Which makes it a little different

Although it is similar in many ways, it is not a Steam Deck clone. The small touchpad on the right controller was horrible at first, whenever I lifted my finger off it the cursor would jump. I don’t know what happened, but after a few days he recovered from it.

The big innovation of Legion Go, with which you can carve out your own little corner next to the competition, is the FPS mode.

If you detach the right controller, flip a switch, and insert the entire stick into a small base, the controller turns into a stationary mouse that can be used to shoot with a joystick. It’s a bit difficult to use at first, but once you get used to it, it’s really good – and definitely better and more accurate than aiming with sticks.

However, I can’t imagine that one would really use this on a bus, tram or plane, because it requires quite a lot of space. Not to mention that the thumb buttons on the other controller didn’t work more than they did, so the game is more fiddly without an extra keyboard.

Photo: Melegh Noémi Napsugár / Telex

This was a recurring problem: things didn’t work a lot. Either the buttons did not react as they should have, or the games started in a smaller window instead of full screen. It also happened that something started minimized on the tray, and Go didn’t even say that it was running anyway. In this, he really brings the feeling of life: if you are new to this world and haven’t figured out its tricks, you will easily have two or three strokes before you start enjoying the games.

One last little extra: Lenovo has also released glasses that can be connected with USB-C (Legion Glasses, roughly HUF 200,000), which, according to the company, is like looking at a 27-inch monitor. I’m writing this article sitting in front of a real 27-inch monitor, and it’s not quite like that. By the way, the idea is very good: the people sitting on the train can’t see what we’re playing/watching, the speakers are quite good, it’s much more comfortable than a VR headset (which is no coincidence, because it can do much less, it’s almost incomparable in function), and it doesn’t we have to stare down, we can also comfortably look in front of us. You can even put a polished lens in it so that people with glasses can use it, and it works not only with the Go, but also with other machines and phones that support this function (and have a USB-Cs input).

However, these glasses were just as unruly as the rest of Go. At first, I plugged it into the two inputs at least ten times, because it didn’t want to start at all. After I restarted Go several times, the glasses came back to life, and since then it just didn’t want to work once or twice. I played the same round with the controllers disconnected, it was even more annoying.

Photo: Melegh Noémi Napsugár / Telex

Now for a quick bonus grunt: this is, in principle, something designed to come and go – right? Based on the trailer, it’s also great fun sitting in a game room, library, or university campus. I guess that’s why she has a cool little bag to keep her safe. Okay, if that’s true, why isn’t there room for the charger in said bag?

I’m writing this with great fear, because maybe there is, but I just don’t see it. I don’t think there is, but I’m sure that if there is, someone will draw my attention to it. But if I’m right, how could this happen? It’s called Go! Anyway, I think it’s pretty lame that the charger needs a separate bag if I don’t want to put it in my pocket.

Great, but for what?

It would be easy to say that Legion Go doesn’t know what it wants to be, but I don’t think that’s true. I waited a lot, then I was hugely disappointed in him, but as we were grinding together, he unexpectedly sneaked into my heart. Yes, it requires a bit more attention and you can’t expect it to perform at its peak, but as technology evolves, that might change in a few years.

It’s very much like any other handheld game, but it’s full of familiar features for both console players and die-hard players so they don’t have to venture into the completely unknown. However, with detachable controllers, FPS mode and Windows 11 that can be navigated with the touchpad, it stands out from the others – even if it doesn’t necessarily stand out among them.

For the time being, the Legion Go is for very enthusiastic hobbyists, because for the 350-400 thousand HUF they ask for it, you can already buy a desktop oven or laptop that is at least as powerful. Although you can connect all kinds of hubs and cables to it with USB-C, I wouldn’t replace my work machine with it. However, if this is the future of mobile games, then I think we are basically moving in the right direction.