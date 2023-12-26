At least 113 people were killed in the attacks in central Nigeria

“At least 113 bodies have been recovered as the fighting that started on Saturday continued into Monday morning,” Monday Kassah, head of the local administration in Bokos, Plateau state, told AFP.

