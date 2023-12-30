At least 14 Eurostar trains canceled in UK due to flooded tunnels: thousands stranded

#Eurostar #trains #canceled #due #flooded #tunnels #thousands #stranded

Aa A + A – Reset

Report an error

Tunnels near Ebbsfleet International Station in Kent were flooded and the Met Office issued warnings of rain, snow and ice across much of the country.

Eurostar, whose trains travel from London to Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam via Ashford, halfway between London and the south coast of England, apologized to customers for the disruption.

Train operator Southeastern Railway wrote on the social network X: “We forecast that today between St. Pankration and Ashford international stations will not run high-speed trains.”

“We are working to clear the flooding in the tunnels,” the statement said.

Southeastern Railway added that “due to flooding between Ebbsfleet International Station and London St. All lines of Pancratius International Station are blocked.”

“Disruption is expected through the end of the day,” the statement said.

Southeastern said flooding affected both rail tunnels near Ebbsfleet.

“This means that trains cannot run between Ebbsfleet International Station and London St. Pankratius International Station,” the company said.

In the days before Christmas, French unions had called a strike, stranding travelers and halting freight.

The unexpected strike caused hours of chaos at the Paris and London rail hubs.

After reaching an agreement, Eurostar train services were resumed on December 22.

Eurostar trains, opened in 1994, carry passengers, and special freight trains carry cars and trucks.

55.75 percent Eurostar is owned by the French state company SNCF Voyageurs.

Eurostar nearly went bankrupt during the COVID-19 pandemic, but was saved by shareholders, including the French government, with a €290 million bailout. financial assistance of EUR.

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$