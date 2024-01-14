At least 33 people have died in a landslide in Colombia

#people #died #landslide #Colombia

“I deeply regret the death of 33 people, mostly children, in this tragedy, as tentatively reported from the territory,” Vice President Francia Marquez wrote on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier, officials said 23 people were killed and 20 others injured in Friday’s landslide on the road connecting the cities of Medellin and Kibdo in Choco department.

“Due to this terrible tragedy, all available help is (sent) to Čokas,” wrote President Gustavo Petros on social networks on Friday.

The landslide in the Choc department, which borders the Pacific Ocean and is home to vast rainforests, came after more than 24 hours of heavy rain.

Images posted on social networks and television channels show a detached part of the mountain collapsing onto a line of cars, and screams can be heard.

Although much of Colombia is suffering from drought, the Hydrology, Meteorology and Environment Research Institute has warned of the risk of heavy rains in the Amazon and several departments bordering the Pacific Ocean.

