At least four dead after confrontation in El Paraíso, Caracas (+Video)

#dead #confrontation #Paraíso #Caracas #Video
Events.- On the night of this Saturday, December 23, a confrontation took place between Cicpc officials and alleged kidnappers in El Paraíso, Caracas that left at least four people dead.
The information was released by news journalist Román Camacho on the social network
The identity of those involved is unknown at this time.
#Caracas this saturday night #23dic, around 11:00pm, a confrontation between Cicpc officials and antisocials took place in El Paraíso, behind El Torreón. It was learned that the Div against robberies and the El Paraíso delegation of the Cicpc faced… pic.twitter.com/Ednua5MLi9
— Roman Camacho (@RCamachoVzla) December 24, 2023