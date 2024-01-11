#night #explosion #Kharkiv #fire #broke #hotel #foreign #journalists #among #injured

At night, there was an explosion in Kharkiv: a fire broke out in the hotel, and foreign journalists were among the injured

A Russian missile struck a hotel in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, on Wednesday night, injuring 11 people, including journalists, local officials said.

The strike comes on the eve of the war’s second anniversary, with both Moscow and Kyiv blaming each other for dozens of civilian casualties as attacks escalated sharply.

“Two rockets hit a hotel in the center of Kharkiv. There were no military personnel there. Instead, there were 30 civilians, eleven of whom were injured,” wrote the city’s mayor, Ihoris Terechov, on the Telegram platform.

He said one of the wounded was in a very serious condition, adding that Turkish journalists were among the injured, but gave no further details.

According to the police, a journalist from a foreign publication was injured.

The latest strike also damaged several other buildings, including two apartment buildings.

Oleh Sinehubov, head of the Kharkiv region administration, said that two Russian S-300 missiles hit the hotel around 10 p.m. 30 minutes local (and Lithuanian) time.

According to him, nine of the 11 injured were hospitalized, two were treated at the scene, and the most seriously injured was a 35-year-old man.

Ukraine’s second-largest city, about 30km from the Russian border, has suffered heavy bombardment in the past, with regular Russian airstrikes often resulting in deaths.

Kyiv is warning that it needs continued Western support and equipment to maintain its air defense systems as Russian drone and missile attacks intensify.



M. Bezuhla announced that she is leaving the faction and the party “Servant of the Nation”

MP Mariana Bezuhla announced that she has written a resignation letter from the Servant of the Nation faction and party. She posted this statement on her Facebook page.

“I don’t need a weak faction and a warring party. I will continue to support the president’s initiatives, but I don’t want to have joint commitments with the people’s deputies of the faction stabbing in the back,” she wrote.

M. Bezuhla also added that she “does not need the quota of the deputy chairman of the National Security, Defense and Intelligence Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine” according to the conditions allegedly imposed on her.

At the same time, she stated that she “supports the president” and remains “the deputy of the majority of the Obolonsky district with all the obligations of openness and work with citizens.”

photo from M. Bezuhla’s Facebook account/Marjana Bezuhla

On Wednesday, at the meeting of the Verkhovna Rada, the deputies failed to include in the agenda of the parliamentary session the question of the dismissal of Mariana Bezuhla from the post of deputy chairman of the National Security and Defense Committee.

“I believe that we will return”: V. Zelenski’s speech gave hope to his compatriots in Lithuania

Ukrainians living in Lithuania say that they were given hope by the promise of the Ukrainian president visiting Vilnius to do everything so that they could return home after the war with Russia.

Even the people who came to Lithuania almost two years ago from Ukrainian cities completely bombed by Russian forces have no doubt that they will return – even if it will happen after a long time.

“When we win, and I have no doubt we will, then they can all go home. We will do everything to bring this time closer, and we will do everything for you to return home,” said President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the Ukrainian Center of Vytautas the Great University (VDU) on Wednesday evening.

Lukas Balandis/BNS photo/Volodymyras Zelenskis

About 400 Ukrainians living in Lithuania gathered to listen to the speech of the leader of Ukraine.

Among them were students, community leaders, guests from various regions of Lithuania, members of organizations and educational communities.

“I am at home”, after the chant “Glory to Ukraine!” that sounded at the beginning of the speech. Glory to the heroes!” said V. Zelenskis.

“Joy, Infinite Faith, Tears”

Ana Pakhomenko, a nineteen-year-old student of Vilnius University’s Institute of International Relations and Political Sciences (TSPMI) from Mariupol, is looking forward to returning to her hometown, but says she understands that it will not happen soon.

“My city is occupied, my city is completely destroyed. I would really like to, but I can’t return home,” said A. Pakhomenko, who arrived in Lithuania in April 2022.

“The president is giving some hope, but I don’t know… Of course I have that hope, but I feel like it’s going to be a long time coming,” she added.

Igor Lameko, who also came from Mariupol to the Lithuanian capital after the Russian invasion, says he feels that the president is telling the truth when he talks about returning to Ukraine.

He asserted that he was convinced that compatriots in Lithuania and the European Union should acquire knowledge that they could bring to Ukraine.

“We have to do everything we can here in Lithuania to support Ukraine, support the army and a faster return to Ukraine,” 22-year-old I. Lameko, also studying at TSPMI, told BNS.

63-year-old Tatjana Zabava has no doubts about returning to her native Izium.

“Joy, endless faith, tears and a big thank you to the Lithuanians, the President of Lithuania and his sincere friendship,” a woman who worked as a teacher in Ukraine and is now employed at a Vilnius boarding house told BNS.

The visit of the head of Ukraine to Vilnius was a surprise for Yurii Stovolos, a pensioner from Zaporizhia.

In his hands there is a national flag of Ukraine decorated with signatures, including that of the President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda.

“I will bring her back to Ukraine and hang her at home,” the 62-year-old man told BNS.

Lithuania and Ukraine agreed to cooperate in the field of defense and security

Lithuanian and Ukrainian defense and security industry representatives agreed to cooperate in the development of current and new technologies.

A memorandum providing for this was signed in Vilnius on Wednesday, the Lithuanian Defense and Security Industry Association (LGSPA) reported.

Photo of A. Čemerkas/Defence

“It was agreed to create added value in Ukraine and Lithuania by developing autonomous, cyber security, demining, drone and other defense and security systems and technologies, as well as creating new products,” states the memorandum signed by Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Strategic Industry, Sergiy Boyev, and Director of LGSPA Vaidas Sabaliauskas.

According to the association’s announcement, the first memorandums of intent between Lithuanian and Ukrainian producers were also signed.

Ukroboronprom, the Ukrainian state-owned arms and military equipment manufacturer, signed protocols with Lithuanian defense and security industry companies – RSI Europe, which develops a smart explosives initiation system, NT Service, a communications technology development and engineering solutions company, DMEXS, a weapons manufacturer, and sensors developer ” Brother Semiconductors”.

It is expected that the memorandum will become a good basis for future negotiations between Lithuanian and Ukrainian defense and security industry companies, and will further strengthen the countries’ partnership and defense power.

