At the Biathlon World Cup in Lenzerheide: Federer fulfills a dream for a former ball boy

Roger Federer visited the Biathlon World Cup in Lenzerheide.

Roger Federer fulfilled a long-held wish for a Slovenian TV expert in Lenzerheide. Because the television expert and former biathlon professional, Klemen Bauer, was once a ball boy at a Federer game.

In 1999, Bauer collected Federer’s tennis balls as a ball boy at a tournament in Ljubljana, as “Blick” writes. “I kept a smashed racket from that time, believing it was Roger’s,” the now 37-year-old television expert tells the newspaper.

When Bauer heard that he would be traveling to Lenzerheide for the Biathlon World Cup, he sensed his chance: Federer owns a property in Valbella. “It was always my dream to have him sign the racket.”

World Cup organizers helped Bauer arrange a meeting with his former idol. When the two athletes met, it emerged: The racket wasn’t Federer’s at all. “Roger told me that he had never played this model.” Bauer is still overjoyed. Federer still remembers the tournament in the Slovenian capital very well. And of course there was also a photo together.

Klemen Bauer and Roger Federer.

