At the CES 2024 exhibition, Samsung presents the vision of the future of “WE for everyone” – E-volution

Samsung unveiled its AI vision at CES® 2024, outlining how the technology will enable users to use their devices in a more intuitive and convenient way. Together with its key partners, the company presented its ideas at its press conference to present in detail the technologies behind the vision, as well as how new tools and services exploit the potential of artificial intelligence and make everyday life easier.

Jong-Hee (JH) Han, Vice President, Managing Director and Head of DX (Device eXperience) Division of Samsung Electronics, opened the press conference with how artificial intelligence supports connected technologies to improve users’ daily lives while they do not attract attention and remain in the background. The strategy outlined by JH Han and colleagues focused on the role of artificial intelligence, which simply and usefully enhances connected experiences. At the press conference, the company presented a number of tools and services that help achieve all these goals.

“With the advent of artificial intelligence, we can offer smarter and higher-quality experiences that can have a significant impact on our everyday lives said Jong-Hee (JH) Han. – Thanks to our wide product range of powerful tools and our commitment to open collaboration, AI and hyper-connectivity can become accessible to everyone.”

AI-based visual displays and digital devices create new experiences in homes

At a press conference at CES 2024, Jonathan Gabrio, Head of Connected Experiences at Samsung Electronics America, presented how AI technology is transforming the way we use visual displays and digital devices.

The Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN900D model features the NQ8 AI Gen3 built-in processor, which has eight times more AI-based neural networks and twice the speed of the Neural Processing Unit (NPU) than its predecessor. Samsung Neo QLED 8K uses the processor to automatically upscale low-resolution content to provide an 8K-quality viewing experience, while the MI Motion Enhancement Pro function sharpens fast-moving sequences. Samsung Neo QLED 8K’s Adaptive Volume Control Pro (Active Voice Amplifier Pro or AVA Pro) function uses artificial intelligence to analyze speech and background noise, with optimized audio, the user can feel as if he or she is sitting in the front row of a stadium or even a movie theater. Samsung Neo QLED 8K Tizen OS Home features the latest apps, personalized content and service recommendations to enhance the user experience.

Samsung offers inclusive features to viewers with different needs. The sign language function of the Samsung Neo QLED device can be easily controlled by gestures for hearing-impaired users, while the Audio Subtitle function converts the subtitles into audible text in real time for the visually impaired.

Furthermore, Samsung presents the new The Premiere 8K, the device with a 150-inch diameter display is the company’s first projector that offers wireless 8K transmission. With The Premiere 8K projector, users can create a full-fledged cinema experience in the comfort of their own home.

Among its audio devices, Samsung presents the customizable Music Frame speaker, which blends seamlessly into users’ homes. Thanks to Q-Symphony, the Music Frame is coordinated with Samsung TVs and sound projectors, thus bringing a wider range of bass sound and the surround sound of the dual built-in subwoofers to living rooms with minimal effort.

Samsung has also significantly improved its rolling AI robot, Ballie, which it presented for the first time at CES 2020. Ballie is “ripe” to be the user’s companion, as it also cooperates with other smart devices. The robot provides personalized services, performs less popular tasks, and projects images and videos on the wall so that users can view basic information about their daily lives, such as the weather or other essential content, anywhere.

Samsung’s artificial intelligence technology also extends to its household appliances for more comfortable everyday life and efficient task performance, making even housework and cleaning easier. The new Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™, a combined washer and dryer with an MI Hub and a 7-inch LCD display – which acts as an intuitive control center for laundry management – ​​simplifies and streamlines the washing and drying processes. It offers a personalized experience by remembering users’ habits and using machine learning to recommend cycles and washing programs. Samsung’s AI technology brings a compact solution to cleaning not only clothes, but also the home environment with the soon-to-be-released Bespoke Jet Bot Combo™ vacuum cleaner and mopping robot. With the improved AI Object Recognition function compared to the previous robot vacuum cleaner product line, it can distinguish even more objects, as well as detect spots and rooms. The Bespoke Jet Bot Combo™ detects the type of floor in action – along with the length of the carpet – and adjusts its settings accordingly.

Closer connections between users and devices through spatial artificial intelligence

Jaeyeon Jung, Executive Vice President and Head of SmartThings highlighted the exciting and new ways AI technology can impact the relationship between users and their devices, including Samsung’s vision for SmartThings: the more Samsung devices a person uses, the smarter those devices become. , and the better they understand and support everyday life.

Spatial artificial intelligence is the key to this vision: it helps devices understand the user’s living space and routines, thereby providing more personalized solutions for doing household chores and running a household. SmartThings applies LiDAR ranging technology to connected devices, such as robotic vacuum cleaners, to create digital floor plans, so users can easily check the status and location of all their devices. This year, SmartThings is also expected to introduce an improved, detailed 3D map view that will be available on Samsung smartphones and TVs. Furthermore, with a QR code, users can easily add their family and friends to the SmartThings ecosystem, so everyone in the household can create their own routines.

Using smart sensors and artificial intelligence, SmartThings can even detect unusual events, such as a fall, and send alerts to designated family members and caregivers. Furthermore, thanks to the Galaxy SmartTag2, users can monitor their pets’ activities and digitally store identification information by attaching the smart tracker to a collar or harness.

In addition, the virtual voice-based assistant Bixby helps smart homes become even more efficient with its advanced artificial intelligence functions, explained CEO Jaeyeon Jung. Bixby will be able to automatically direct commands to the most appropriate devices based on knowledge of the user’s location and activities. Key technologies such as Multi Device Wakeup combined with a shared communication protocol allow Bixby to listen for commands with all the devices in the room, but then only perform the requested action on the most appropriate device. So if a user is in the kitchen watching a recipe video on the Family Hub™ refrigerator, they can call out, “Hey, Bixby! Play music!” (“Hey, Bixby! Play music!”) – then the music starts playing on the user’s smart speaker, while the video continues uninterrupted on the Family Hub™.

With the Samsung Daily+ service, the company’s TVs can increasingly become the control center for smart home functions, while also providing access to many other services. These include ConnectTime for video calling or Training Tracking, through which training data can be transferred to Samsung smartwatches. Samsung also announced the new Samsung Now+ service, which displays information about users’ homes without turning on the TV, such as the weather or live images from security cameras to protect the household. Users can view this information by voice command, similar to the SmartThings functions.

Home and car – connected

Samsung also announced developments in the automotive industry, starting with its collaboration with Hyundai Motor Group. Samsung and Hyundai signed a memorandum of understanding that was announced ahead of CES 2024. Under the agreement, users will be able to access Home-to-Car and Car-to-Home services through the SmartThings app.

“SmartThings can be connected to Hyundai Motor Group’s software-controlled vehicles: the application is also compatible with Hyundai, Kia and Genesis vehicles. Thanks to intelligent connectivity, our customers’ vehicles are equipped with new functions – said Haeyoung Kwon, head of Hyundai Motor Group’s Infotainment Development Center and SDV Execution Sub-Department, regarding the cooperation. – All of us at Hyundai Motor Group value our partnership with Samsung and look forward to the new features we bring to vehicles through smarter connectivity.”

With the help of SmartThings, users can give voice commands to their car remotely, such as pre-heating the seat or opening and closing the windows. What’s more, home functions can also be controlled from vehicles with the app. Users can also automatically open and close garage doors based on the car’s position, as well as control the temperature in the home – all with voice commands.

Samsung further deepened its long-term cooperation with HARMAN, in the spirit of enhancing the driving experience. Michelle Gattuso, Vice President of Product Management at HARMAN, reported on the new technologies developed by the two companies: “Combining Samsung’s experience in consumer technology with HARMAN’s automotive expertise has resulted in revolutionary services such as HARMAN Ready Care, Ready Vision and Ready Display. But now, the collaboration with Samsung will become even closer to further develop the experiences within the passenger compartment ecosystem.”

Ready Care focuses on driver safety: it uses deep learning neural network techniques to monitor the driver’s movement and cognitive alertness, and sends personalized reminders and alerts. In addition, Ready Care can now identify whether the occupants are adults or children and adjust the airbag deployment settings accordingly.

With Ready Vision, thanks to augmented reality, an intuitive display appears on the windshield in the driver’s field of vision whenever you need it. For example, drivers can access a map that updates in real time according to routes, as well as receive suggestions for the fastest route or where to stop for coffee. Another HARMAN product, Ready Upgrade, allows car manufacturers to frequently update their vehicle’s hardware and software. As a result, the vehicles maintain their modernity and efficiency for a longer period of time.

Samsung focuses on security and data protection in its devices

In the future of tightly connected devices with artificial intelligence, security and the protection of personal data are of paramount importance. Shin Baik of Samsung’s Mobile Experience and Security team talked about the company’s security solutions that are the foundation of the hyper-connected era.

One such solution is Samsung Knox Matrix, which now provides end-to-end encryption on many Samsung Galaxy smartphones and smart TVs. The technology allows devices to monitor each other to identify and isolate security threats. Knox Vault, which already helps keep user data safe on some of Samsung’s most popular devices, has now expanded to protect more SmartThings-connected devices, such as the Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV. In addition, Samsung’s partnerships with major technology companies allow users to tailor security and data protection to their unique needs.

Samsung is making strides in responsible energy management and accessibility

Samsung also uses artificial intelligence to implement its sustainability efforts, with solutions such as SmartThings AI Energy Mode, which automatically optimizes power usage and can thus make Samsung devices more energy efficient. These functions prove that AI technology can not only make everyday life easier, but also enable consumers to live more consciously.

Thanks to the new collaboration between Samsung and Tesla, SmartThings Energy can become even more useful at home and outside the house. SmartThings Energy can connect to Tesla’s everyday devices such as the Powerwall energy storage, Solar Inverter (solar inverter), Wall Connector (wall fast charger) or electric vehicles. Another advantage is that by synchronizing the Powerwall Storm Watch (storm watch) function of SmartThings Energy and the Tesla application, users can receive alerts about upcoming storms on their connected Samsung TVs and mobile phones, so they can be better prepared to face power outages and outages. By activating the SmartThings AI Energy Mode, users can extend the usage time of the reserve energy stored in the Tesla Powerwall.

Samsung also increases the accessibility of devices with new functions, for example, digital devices respond to touchless gestures. In addition, mobile devices can provide automatically generated captions during calls, and TVs and displays can turn captions into speech using a new AI-powered feature. To further support the visually impaired, Samsung TVs’ new Relumino mode allows differently-abled users to watch TV together, with or without visual adjustments. So from now on, everyone can enjoy home entertainment together.

