At the end of December, a Russian corvette sank in Sevastopol after a Ukrainian strike

#December #Russian #corvette #sank #Sevastopol #Ukrainian #strike

This is according to the analytical center Institute of Military Studies (ISW).

“Ukrainian guerrillas and satellite images confirmed that Ukrainian strikes on occupied Crimea sank a Russian Tarantul-class corvette near Sevastopol in late December 2023,” the report said.

It is noted that the Crimea-based guerrilla movement “Ateš” reported on January 18 that its members discovered a sunken Tarantul-class corvette in Hravska Bay near Sevastopol, and satellite images of the relevant coordinates confirmed that the ship sank between December 28 and 31.

At the same time, the occupying Crimean authorities said that on December 29 and 30, the Russian army repelled all Ukrainian air and sea drone strikes on Sevastopol.

“This confirmation of a previously undisclosed successful Ukrainian strike suggests that Ukraine’s recent campaign in occupied Crimea may have been more successful than open sources have so far confirmed,” ISW analysts wrote.

They also recalled that in the summer of 2023, the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully attacked the facilities of the Russian Black Sea Fleet and forced the occupiers to withdraw their warships from the main base in Sevastopol.

As already reported, in the early morning of December 28, a series of explosions was heard in the Krasnoperekopsk district of Crimea. The Russians said it was a Ukrainian drone strike.

On the morning of December 30, a powerful explosion was reported in the central part of Sevastopol. The Russian Defense Ministry said the area was attacked by a naval drone.

Since August 2022, Russian-occupied Crimea, including the Sevastopol naval base, has been the target of repeated Ukrainian strikes with drones and other capabilities.

The Russian leadership has denied most reports of damage to their military facilities.