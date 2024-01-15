At the end of their mission for more than a year, two priests from the DRC would like to be able to stay in France

#mission #year #priests #DRC #stay #France

In Savoie, in the south-east of France, two priests from the Democratic Republic of Congo are currently living in hiding after their residence permits expired.

When migration issues eclipse religion. Fathers Isaac Dikundwakila and Jean Mayamonals did not want to return to their diocese of Matadi (province of Kongo Central) at the end of their contract in September 2022. Enough to embarrass the Church of France. Nearly three quarters of foreign priests who officiate in France come from Africa.

In the former parish of Father Jean, in Saint-Pierre d’Albigny, the unease is palpable. Around fifty faithful occupy the sparse ranks in the Church, the priest Raoul, originally from Benin, provides the service: “ Around 40% of priests officiating in France come from other countries. »

After this sermon, the parishioners’ tongues were loosened about the two Congolese priests. “ Father Jean asked us for help since he told us that he was not leaving again. As for Father Isaac, obviously there were also problems, he told us that he could not return because he was in danger “, said a faithful as she left mass. “ Father Jean had a health problem. A priori, it could not be treated in Congo. Is that the problem, I don’t know, but he clearly told us that. “, said another parishioner.

Today, Father Jean lives in hiding. Father Isaac says he is threatened in the DRC and refuses to return. Which arouses the disapproval of Father Raoul: “ This brings opprobrium to all African priests. I came, I have a mission contract. At the end of this contract, I am supposed to return to my country and my diocese. »

Today, the Church employs around fifteen African priests in Savoy. There are around 2,400 in France.

According to information from our colleagues at Dauphiné Libéré, local newspaper in Savoie, Father Isaac Dikundwakila was suspended from his functions by the diocese of Matadi.