At the meeting of the Israeli government, there was a heated argument, several officers left the hall in anger

#meeting #Israeli #government #heated #argument #officers #left #hall #anger

CHASING

2024 m. sausius 6 d. 00:51

Media reported that while the war in Gaza is now in its third month, a heated argument broke out at an Israeli cabinet meeting between right-wing ministers and Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi.

Ministers attacked the general after he announced the formation of a commission to investigate the mistakes made by the military, which led to the October 7 death of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas. could attack Israel by surprise.

Several media outlets reported Friday that a “tumultuous and angry argument” broke out as the late-night meeting ended. State broadcaster Kan reported that, in the words of one of the participants, “complete anarchy” broke out.

In the end, after several officers stormed out of the room, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the meeting to discuss the future of the Gaza Strip after the war was over, media reported.

The government has not yet confirmed these reports.

H. Halevi was personally verbally abused. Right-wing cabinet members have criticized the investigation at a time when fighting is still ongoing. The appointment of former defense minister Shaul Mofaz to lead the commission of inquiry was also strongly opposed.

In his capacity as Defense Minister, Sh. Mofaz was responsible for Israel’s withdrawal from the Gaza Strip in 2005. Several right-wing ministers are currently calling for a post-war settlement of the Gaza Strip.

On Thursday, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant dismissed the idea that there would be “civilian Israelis in the Gaza Strip” after the war.

Israel’s war cabinet minister, Benny Gantz, is said to have blamed Netanyahu for a “politically motivated attack” by ministers “in the middle of a war”. He has never encountered such behavior in a government meeting. Netanyahu’s Likud party disagreed with this criticism.

B. Gantz, whose party according to the latest polls would currently form the strongest faction in Israel, also defended H. Halevi’s decision to form the commission, the media reported. It’s good that the Chief of Staff wants to take responsibility for the 7th of October. catastrophe – besides, this is his duty.

According to The Times of Israel, if the army admits its mistakes, the government may feel pressured to examine its own failures, which may have led to criticism from ministers.

Mr. Netanyahu, himself facing corruption charges and a trial, does not want the investigation to begin before the end of the war in Gaza. Critics accuse him of delaying the end of the war to stay in power.