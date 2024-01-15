At the moment: This is how the NFL Divisional Round will be played

#moment #NFL #Divisional #played

The NFL postseason is red hot and in these kill or be killed games the first surprises for the Divisional Round begin to occur.

When are the 2023-2024 Playoffs and the 2024 Super Bowl played?

The Divisional Round takes place on January 20 and 21, 2024

The Conference Championships are played on January 28, 2024

The Super Bowl is played on February 11, 2024

How is the NFL postseason played?

The teams with the best record from each Conference advanced directly to the Divisional Round, in the American League they were the Baltimore Ravens and in the National League the San Francisco 49ers.

At the moment: Teams alive in the postseason in the NFL 2024

American ConferenceNational Conference(1) Baltimore Ravens

First seed in the American League

AFC North Champion (1) San Francisco 49ers

First seed in the National

NFC West Champion (2) Buffalo Bills

AFC East Champion(3) Detroit Lions

NFC North Champion(3) Kansas City Chiefs

AFC West Champion (4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFC South Champion (4) Houston Texans

AFC South Champion (5) Philadelphia Eagles

NFC Este(7) Pittsburgh Steelers

AFC Norte(7) Green Bay Packers

NFC Norte

At the moment the results of the 2024 NFL Wild Card Round

(1) Ravens directly to the Divisional Round by being 1st seed in the AL (1) 49ers direct to the Divisional Round by being 1st seed in the National (7) Steelers – Bills (2)(7) Packers 48-32 CowboysDolphins 7 -26 Chiefs (3)Rams 23-24 Lions (3)Browns 14-45 Texans (4)(5) Eagles – Buccaneers (4)

National Conference Key for Divisional Round

At the moment: The only game defined for the Divisional Round is Packers – 49ers (49ers first seed against Packers because they are last classified in the NFC)

NFC Divisional Round (7) Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers (1)WINNER OF

(5) Eagles vs. Buccaneers (4) | vs. Detroit Lions (3)

Key of the American Conference for Divisional Round

IF THE STEELERS WIN (7) this is how the Divisional Round would look IF THE BILLS WIN (2) this is how the Divisional Round would look (7) Steelers vs. Ravens (1)(4) Texans vs. Ravens (1)(4) Texans vs. Chiefs (3)(3) Chiefs vs. Bills (2)

