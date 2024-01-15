At the Parade of Stars in London, outstanding people will receive annual awards / Article

#Parade #Stars #London #outstanding #people #receive #annual #awards #Article

FIFA initially announced 12 applicants for the world’s best football player honor, who were voted on, with the final result coming down to three final candidates for the prestigious award – Norway’s Erling Holland, France’s Kylian Mbappe and Argentina’s Lionel Messi. Four groups of voters took part in the election, each of which gave a quarter of the total vote – national team head coaches and captains, selected journalists and fans who could vote on FIFA’s official website.

Undoubted favorite in the company of applicants is the 23-year-old Holland, who spent a bright season in the ranks of the English club “Manchester City”.

“Manchester City” won almost all possible titles in 2023 – the team represented by Holland won the UEFA Champions League for the first time in history, became champions of England for the third season in a row, and also won the FA Cup.

Erling Holland after scoring three goals in Manchester City’s winning game

Photo: SCANPIX/AFP

The only failure was experienced in the English League Cup, where the Manchester team was eliminated in the quarter-finals. At the end of the year, “Manchester City” also won the FIFA Club World Cup without the injured Holland, but in this competition, in any case, the evaluation takes place on the events until the end of August.

Holland was the top scorer in both the UEFA Champions League and the English Premier League last season. In addition, in England he was also recognized as the best player of the championship (in the Champions League, the Norwegian teammate Spanish midfielder Rodri, who was also among the 12 candidates for the FIFA award, but did not make it to the final three, won the best player award).

The only tar spoon in Holland’s honeymoon was the results of the national team, as the Norwegian national team failed to qualify for the European Championship.

losing the opportunity to participate in the final tournament in 2024 – in the selection group, the Norwegians let not only the favorites Spain, but also Scotland ahead of them.

As usual, one of the best footballers of all time, 36-year-old Lionel Messi, who received this award a year ago, is also among the three candidates.

In 2023, the Argentinian also won the second prestigious Ballon d’Or award in world football, but unlike the FIFA competition, the vote of the French magazine “France Football” does not include the calendar year, but the European football season, from the previous fall to spring.

Miami “Inter” football player Lionel Messi

Photo: SCANPIX/AP

Taking into account that at the end of 2022, Messi became the world champion with the Argentine national team, as well as becoming the most valuable player of the World Cup, then the next Golden Ball – already the eighth – was more than deserved. It can be said that after winning the World Cup, Messi did not show any special miracles anymore, so the inclusion of the best football player of the 21st century in the number of three candidates for the 2023 award looks more like a tribute to his earlier merits.

On the other hand, the 25-year-old Kylian Mbappé can be proud of another title of French champion and league’s best player in 2023,

but the club “Paris Saint Germain” represented by him was again unsuccessful on the European stage, falling out of the Champions League in the round of 16.

“Paris Saint Germain” footballer Kylian Mbappe

Photo: SCANPIX/SIPA

Therefore, the talented French striker will likely have to wait another year for this award.

“Manchester City” has every chance to win up to three individual awards at the event in London.

Manchester United head coach Pep Guardiola is the favorite to win the world men’s football coach of the year award. The other two contenders are two Italians – Simone Indzaghi, who took Inter Milan to the Champions League final, and Luciano Spalletti, who won the Italian championship with Napoli, then took over the management of the national team. Of this trio, only the Spanish football legend Guardiola has previously received the FIFA best world coach award for 2011, when he was still coaching “Barcelona”.

Also, the best goalkeeper of the year award will be presented separately, where one of the three candidates is Manchester City’s Brazilian Ederson. The Belgian Thibaut Courtois from Real Madrid and the Moroccan Yassin Bounou, who spent the last season in the Spanish club Sevilla, also claim this award.

The world’s best women’s footballer of 2023 will also be named in London, where there are also three applicants left – Spaniard Aitana Bonmati (representing the club “Barcelona”), Jenni Hermoso (Mexican “Tigres UANL”) and Colombian Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid).

Spanish soccer player Aitana Bonmati in the final game of the World Cup

Photo: SCANPIX/ZUMAPRESS.com

Last year was a World Cup year for the women, so it makes sense that the focus is on the players of the world champion team Spain. The 25-year-old Bonmati was recognized as the most valuable player of the World Cup, while the eight-year-old Hermoso was second in the official championship rating. Last year, Bonmati also received both the Ballon d’Or and the UEFA award for the best soccer player in Europe.

Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso in the World Cup match

Photo: SCANPIX/AFP

In the previous two years, another Spaniard, Alexia Putellas, was recognized as the best FIFA footballer, but this time at the World Cup, she spent more time on the bench than on the field. Only 18-year-old Caicedo made a strong appearance at the World Cup finals, helping the Colombians to sensationally overtake Germany in the group and for the first time in history to be among the eight best teams in the world.

Colombian soccer player Linda Caicedo in a World Cup match

Foto: SCANPIX/dpa/picture-alliance

Just like the men, the best goalkeeper and coach will also be awarded for the women, but the symbolic teams of the men’s and women’s football of the year will also be named, as well as awards for the most beautiful goal of the year, fair play and also for a special fan.

The award ceremony will be broadcast live on LSM.lv at 21.30

Typo?

Highlight the text and press Ctrl+Enter to send the corrected text fragment to the editor!

Highlight the text and press the Report an error button to send the corrected text fragment to the editor!

Report a bug