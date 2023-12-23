At the request of many families. VW will make this change

#request #families #change

From traditional to tactile; from tactile to traditional. VW reverses the interior concept for its new models.

The minimalist interior decoration, which highlights the digital instrumentation and multimedia panels, and replacing physical buttons with tactile controls, both on the central console, doors and steering wheels, is one of the hallmarks of the latest generation of Volkswagen cars. Although many of the brand’s customers have already expressed their difficulties in adapting to change. So much so that the German company decided to reverse and return to “analog”.

First, Thomas Schäfer, CEO of Volkswagen, admitted the return to a more functional and intuitive design for interacting with the car, in a publication in which he wrote that the brand was working to create “a new simplicity in the operation” of vehicles, for example, bringing back steering wheels with push buttons! “That’s what customers want from VW.”

More recently, with the presentation of the ID.2 prototype, confirmation that the touch controls, announced as innovative, failed in practice and will be replaced. “It caused a lot of damage” to the brand, Schäfer acknowledged.

In the ID.2, a line of physical buttons with lighting was introduced at the bottom of the touch screen, for easier access to heating, ventilation and air conditioning controls. In addition to these, there is a manual volume button and a large rotary control, similar to BMW’s iDrive system, to control various vehicle functions.

According to Darius Watola, Volkswagen’s interior designer, the company’s new design strategy responds directly to customer feedback.