At the request of many families. VW will make this change

#request #families #change

From traditional to tactile; from tactile to traditional. VW reverses the interior concept for its new models.

The minimalist interior decoration, which highlights the digital instrumentation and multimedia panels, and replacing physical buttons with tactile controls, both on the central console, doors and steering wheels, is one of the hallmarks of the latest generation of Volkswagen cars. Although many of the brand’s customers have already expressed their difficulties in adapting to change. So much so that the German company decided to reverse and return to “analog”.

First, Thomas Schäfer, CEO of Volkswagen, admitted the return to a more functional and intuitive design for interacting with the car, in a publication in which he wrote that the brand was working to create “a new simplicity in the operation” of vehicles, for example, bringing back steering wheels with push buttons! “That’s what customers want from VW.”

More recently, with the presentation of the ID.2 prototype, confirmation that the touch controls, announced as innovative, failed in practice and will be replaced. “It caused a lot of damage” to the brand, Schäfer acknowledged.

In the ID.2, a line of physical buttons with lighting was introduced at the bottom of the touch screen, for easier access to heating, ventilation and air conditioning controls. In addition to these, there is a manual volume button and a large rotary control, similar to BMW’s iDrive system, to control various vehicle functions.

According to Darius Watola, Volkswagen’s interior designer, the company’s new design strategy responds directly to customer feedback.

Also Read:  "Assets seized in the fight against corruption are kept by the PGR" - Vera Daves -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Valais: a man accidentally kills a dog instead of a wolf
Valais: a man accidentally kills a dog instead of a wolf
Posted on
Israel Prepares to End Military Ground Operations in the Gaza Strip
Israel Prepares to End Military Ground Operations in the Gaza Strip
Posted on
At the request of many families. VW will make this change
At the request of many families. VW will make this change
Posted on
NASA has found 17 planets that may have oceans beneath their surface
NASA has found 17 planets that may have oceans beneath their surface
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News