At the trial of the Trèbes attack, sixteen minutes of dizziness and fear during the broadcast of the soundtrack of Arnaud Beltrame’s agony

The president of the Assize Court, Laurent Raviot, and his assessors, at the trial of the Trèbes and Carcassonne attacks (Aude), at the Special Assize Court of Paris, January 24, 2024. ERWAN FAGES FOR “THE WORLD”

Sixteen minutes of dizziness and fear. As the third day of the trial of the attacks in Trèbes and Carcassonne (Aude) drew to a close, Wednesday January 24, the president of the Special Assize Court of Paris, Laurent Raviot, broadcast a harshly recorded sound recording. rarely heard in this forum, which has nevertheless hosted its share of suffering. A sixteen-minute icy wind: the soundtrack to the last moments of Colonel Arnaud Beltrame, the last quarter of an hour of his life. Then the magistrate announced the suspension of the hearing, the room emptied and everyone went home.

This audio traces the negotiations that were carried out with the terrorist, Radouane Lakdim, until the attack by the intervention forces. They were entrusted to the national negotiation unit of the GIGN, which is located in Versailles-Satory, in Yvelines, more than 800 kilometers from Trèbes, and not to the negotiator of the local branch who was on site. An operational choice which, in light of its tragic outcome, may not have been without impact on the negotiator’s ability to correctly analyze the situation.

We actually heard two soundtracks on Wednesday in this courtroom reserved for the terrorist “Grand Trial”, two parallel scenes. That which the negotiator had to manage live, in the dark, deprived of images, forced to imagine and improvise without understanding what he was hearing. And the one that the people present in the courtroom experienced, with tight throats, invaded by terrifying images, illuminated by their retrospective knowledge of the facts: the slow agony of Arnaud Beltrame.

“I am the hostage”

It has been almost three hours since the colonel made himself a prisoner in exchange for the release of a hostage, a cashier, and he was locked up with the terrorist in the safe room of the Super U in Trèbes when the negotiator called. The discussion opens in a surprisingly calm, almost phlegmatic atmosphere. Like the negotiator, Arnaud Beltrame knows that serenity is his best ally in the 7 m2 cubicle that he shares with his future assassin. He’s the one who picks up the phone:

« Allo

– Yes, hello Radouanesaid the negotiator.

– No, I am Lieutenant-Colonel Beltrame, I am the hostage.

– Hello Arnaud, let me introduce myself, I am Bertrand, GIGN negotiator (…) How are you ?

– Alright. You know who i am ? (…) It is going very well.

– Is it going very well for you?

– Oui. »