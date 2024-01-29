At what age will you be the happiest? German and Swiss researchers gave the answer – Spirit&Body

#age #happiest #German #Swiss #researchers #gave #answer #SpiritBody

“Happiness is the meaning of life, the goal and end of human existence.” These words come from Aristotle, and if we think about it, maybe we don’t feel like an exaggeration. We all search for it throughout our lives: we find it for a moment, an hour, a day, but happiness rarely stays with us permanently. Still, we expect that one day we will be truly happy. In the Hollywood sense of the word, this state will probably not come, but there are happier times in life. According to researchers, this may be related to life stage or even age. Swiss and German researchers recently came to the conclusion that the happiest period of life does not exactly come in our young years – although there was earlier research that supported just that.

At what age are we happiest?

The research group of the German Sports University of Cologne, the Ruhr University of Bochum, the Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz, and the Swiss University of Bern and Basel shed light on the issue in a comprehensive meta-analytic review, which was published in the journal Psychological Bulletin. Their research was aided by more than 460,000 participants.

– We focused on changes in the three central components of subjective well-being: life satisfaction, positive emotional states and negative emotional states – explained Professor Susanne Bücker.

People between the ages of 9 and 96 took part in the study. The specialists found that subjective well-being typically decreases between the ages of 9 and 16 – which is probably due to the hormonal changes and emotional storms that occur during adolescence. Satisfaction subsequently increased in young adulthood, but according to research, we are happiest around the age of 70. (Now we only note in parenthesis that it should not be forgotten that Swiss and German people took part in the research.)

After that, however, even at a very old age, all components of subjective well-being deteriorated rather than improved. This is probably due to reduced physical performance and deteriorating health

That’s why we are happiest around 70

The result presumably shows that after retirement, a more peaceful period comes in people’s lives, characterized by greater freedom. As a result, life satisfaction increases, they feel more balanced and happier.

Many people see happiness as something that will come when they find their other half, when the fruit of their love is born, they have a common nest, when they get a better job, earn more money. However, as time passes and they move from a small apartment to a family home, find a better paying job and slowly tick off everything on the list, they have to realize that happiness is basically not something that depends on external circumstances, but something that must be sought from within . At an old age, with many decades of life experience behind us, it is easier to see this.

