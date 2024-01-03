At what blood sugar level is it necessary?

#blood #sugar #level

Diabetics must always monitor their blood sugar levels. But at what level exactly do you have to inject yourself with diabetes? And when does it become dangerous?

Over four million adults in Germany have to measure their blood sugar levels regularly, and some of them then have to inject themselves with insulin according to their values. Most of them are type 2 diabetics, some are also type 1 diabetics and some have other forms of diabetes, such as double diabetes. The symptoms are different and also differ between men and women.

Insulin lowers blood sugar levels to normal levels, thereby preventing the serious consequences that high blood sugar levels can have. But at what level exactly do diabetics actually have to inject themselves with insulin? And at what blood sugar level does it become dangerous?

Diabetes: What blood sugar level is normal?

As the World Health Organization (WHO) explains, the fasting blood sugar level, i.e. after about eight to ten hours without eating, is between 70 mg/dl (3.9 mmol/l) and 100 mg/dl (5.6 mmol) in a healthy adult without diabetes /l). These units can both be used to measure blood sugar. If the value increases, it is a sign of diabetes.

Mg/dl stands for “milligrams per deciliter”, mmol/l stands for “millimoles per liter”, whereby mmol/l is much more commonly used than mg/dl. If you specify blood sugar in mg/dl, you are referring to the weight of the dissolved sugar particles per volume. Instead, the unit mmol/l calculates the number of dissolved sugar particles, i.e. the amount of substance, per volume.

To convert between the two units you need the number 18,016. If you want to convert a mg/dl amount into mmol/l, divide the amount by 18.016. If you want to convert an amount from mmol/l to mg/dl, you have to multiply the amount by 18.016. An example:

Blood sugar: 110 mg/dl

In mmol/l: 110 : 18,016 = 6,1

Blood sugar: 6.1 mmol/l

A blood sugar level between 70 mg/dl (3.9 mmol/l) and 100 mg/dl (5.6 mmol/l) is that of a healthy adult. If the blood sugar level rises above a certain level, it is a strong sign of diabetes. According to the diabetes information portal, values ​​between 100 and 125 mg/dl (5.6 and 6.9 mmol/l) are diabinfo.de to speak of prediabetes. From a blood sugar value of 126 mg/dl (7.0 mmol/l) we are talking about diabetes.

Read about this too

High blood sugar: When do diabetics have to inject insulin?

Editorial note: The information provided here is for guidance only. Please consult your doctor before taking insulin.

Many type 1 and type 2 diabetics have to inject themselves with insulin every day to lower their blood sugar levels and thus stay out of the danger zone. But when do you actually have to inject insulin as a diabetic?

In order to know how much insulin you need to give yourself and when, the target values ​​are crucial. Like the health portal Enableme states, the target value for healthy people is 60 to 100 mg/dl when fasting and 90 to 140 mg/dl after eating. In type 1 diabetics the values ​​are higher, 90 to 120 mg/dl on an empty stomach and 130 to 160 mg/dl after eating. They are even higher in type 2 diabetics, where the values ​​are 100 to 125 mg/dl on an empty stomach and 140 to 199 mg/dl after eating.

The aim is to achieve the target values ​​with the diabetes injections. In order to know how many insulin units you need to give yourself, it is important to know your own body. The effect insulin has on your own blood sugar level varies from person to person. You should definitely talk to your doctor about this. As a rule, one unit lowers insulin, according to the diabetes portal diabetes-news.de the blood sugar level by 30 mg/dl (1.6 mmol/l).

Diabetes: At what point is blood sugar dangerous?

If blood sugar rises to a level that is too high or too low, it becomes dangerous. In these cases we speak of high or low sugar levels. According to the diabetes information portal diabinfo.de, there is talk of mild hyperglycemia with values ​​of up to 250 mg/dl. If this is the case, you should give yourself insulin directly to lower your blood sugar level.

It becomes really dangerous when the blood sugar level rises above 250 mg/dl. In these cases one speaks of severe hyperglycemia. Action must be taken quickly here, as severe hyperglycemia can, in the worst case, lead to a diabetic coma. Insulin must be administered immediately.

Hypoglycemia occurs when the blood sugar level is below 70 mg/dl. In this case, the body does not need insulin, but rather sugar. If hypoglycemia occurs, you should quickly consume carbohydrates that quickly enter the blood. Dextrose plates are useful here.

Check blood sugar levels: Close consultation with doctors

The blood sugar values ​​mentioned are suitable for orientation and can help to get a rough feeling for your sugar balance. Ultimately, however, every patient is different and therefore often has to set different values. Patients should discuss what these values ​​are with their doctors and act accordingly.

By the way: There are early signs of diabetes that should make you suspicious. The signs of type 1 diabetes and type 2 differ only slightly.