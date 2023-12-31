Athlete Benjamin Kiplagat (34) found dead in car, Ugandan allegedly murdered | Sport

#Athlete #Benjamin #Kiplagat #dead #car #Ugandan #allegedly #murdered #Sport

Benjamin Kiplagat was found dead in his car in Kenya on Sunday. The 34-year-old athlete from Uganda, born in Kenya, was murdered, according to local media.

Kiplagat’s body was found near his home in the city of Eldoret, where Kenyan athletes like to train. A police spokesperson told local media that Kiplagat had a stab wound in his neck. When emergency services arrived on the scene around 5 a.m. (local time) on Sunday morning, they found the athlete in the driver’s seat, according to Kenyan media. His car had hit a motorcycle. This could possibly have been used to block the vehicle.

Kiplagat has represented Uganda at multiple Olympic Games (2008, 2012 and 2016) and world championships. The 3,000 meter steeplechase was his favorite event. At the World Junior Championships in 2008 he came second in the 3,000 meters. In 2012 he took bronze at the African Championship. His best performance at the Olympic Games came in 2008 in Beijing, when he finished ninth.

The name Kiplagat might ring a bell. There is also William Kiplagat (51). The Kenyan former marathon runner won the Rotterdam and Seoul marathons during his career. He is also the uncle of Lornah Kiplagat (49). The former athlete also has Dutch nationality and won the Amsterdam and Los Angeles marathons during her career. She also became European and world champion in cross-country running. At the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens she finished fifth in the 10,000 meters.

Benjamin Kiplagat © AFP

