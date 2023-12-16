Athletic – Atlético Madrid Prediction and Betting

#Athletic #Atlético #Madrid #Prediction #Betting

Athletic Bilbao – Atlético Madrid Prediction

First division

Fee 2.80

Let’s go with one of the great games of this day in LaLiga where the bets give us a slight favorite to beat Athletic Bilbao, although really the odds present us with a completely equal duel where we can expect any result, since Athletic Bilbao arrives registering very good results at home.

*Odds obtained on December 16, 2023. The information provided does not guarantee the success of the forecast. Fees may vary.

Prediction odds Athletic Bilbao – Atlético Madrid

Athletic Bilbao prediction: data and current form

Athletic Bilbao has gone 6 consecutive games without losing in LaLiga (3 wins and 3 draws). An excellent unbeaten dynamic in which they have beaten Rayo Vallecano (4-0), Celta Vigo (4-3) and Villarreal (2-3), having also drawn both at home (2-2 vs Valencia) and away (1-1 vs Granada / 1-1 vs Girona). These results place them in the Europa League place (5th) with the same points as Real Sociedad (6th).

At home, Athletic Bilbao has achieved victory in 3 of its last 4 games (1 draw). Excellent results for a team that is in a clear positive trend and that for this round needs victory to stay in the Europa League place and, at the same time, try to get closer to the Champions League places.

Regarding the lineup, Athletic Bilbao will have the loss of Yeray Álvarez [operado del aductor].

Atlético Madrid prediction: data and current form

Atlético Madrid arrives registering 3 victories in its last 4 LaLiga games (1 loss). An excellent dynamic in which they have only lost against Barcelona (1-0) and in which they have managed to beat Almería (2-1) on the last day, Mallorca (1-0) and Villarreal (3-1 ). Thus, they are in the Champions League positions (3rd), 7 points behind the lead (Girona) but with one less match played.

As a visitor, Atlético Madrid has lost in its last 2 games. Bad results that need to be reversed now if they really want to stay in the fight for leadership and the League title. Furthermore, a victory would allow them to consolidate their position in the Champions League.

Regarding the lineup, Atlético Madrid will have Pablo Barrios missing [rotura de menisco]de Thomar Lemar [lesión en el tendón de Aquiles] and Vitolo [rotura de ligamento cruzado anterior].

Betting and prediction Athletic Bilbao – Atlético Madrid

New San Mames

First division

Athletic Bilbao

Atletico Madrid

Latest results Athletic Bilbao – Atlético Madrid

Recent history Athletic Bilbao – Atlético Madrid

Key data for your bets and prediction Athletic Bilbao – Atlético Madrid

Athletic Bilbao has won 3 of its last 4 home games in LaLiga (1 draw).

+2.5 goals have been scored in 4 of Athletic Bilbao’s last 5 LaLiga games.

Atlético Madrid has lost its last 2 away games in LaLiga.

-2.5 goals have been scored in 2 of Atlético Madrid’s last 3 games in LaLiga.

Interesting bets for the Athletic Bilbao – Atlético Madrid prediction

5.75

Gana Athletic Bilbao por 2-1, 3-1 o 4-1

4.00

Atlético Madrid will score in both halves

Top betting houses for the First Division

Athletic Bilbao – Atlético Madrid Prediction: Atlético Madrid Wins

Match with a favorable forecast for Athletic Bilbao as we can see in the bets, although the odds present us with a very close match where either of the two teams can win. Both teams need the points but Athletic Bilbao has recorded better results at home than Atlético Madrid is achieving away from home.

As for H2H, the balance of recent direct confrontations is completely equal with victories for each team both at home and away.

In short, for this great game in which The prediction according to the bets will be the victory of Atlético Madrid with both scoringI will recommend as risky bet on the victory of Atlético Madrid by 0-1, 0-2 or 0-3 [5.25]. Odds for your bets obtained with codere.

Good luck with your bets and prediction Athletic Bilbao – Atlético Madrid!

