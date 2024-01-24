#Athletic #Barcelona #live

Last minute of Athletic – Barcelona live:

Good night all! Welcome to the Quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey! Welcome to the duel between Athletic Club and FC Barcelona!

San Mames dresses up to receive the Barcelona in search of a place in the Cup semifinals. At 9:30 p.m. the star eliminatory of these Quarterfinals will begin. We have a great game in Bilbao.

Tonight they are measured in San Mames the two teams that have celebrated the most times Copa del Rey: he Barça He has lifted it 31 times and the Athletic, in 23. In fact, the last time the culés celebrated it was in the 20-21 season, marked by the pandemic, thanks to their resounding 4-0 victory against the Basques.

Those of Valverde They appear with morale through the roof thanks to their brilliant season. The puncture in Mestalla does not diminish the energy of those from San Mamés. With the express trip of Iñaki Williamsthe lions face the duel without casualties to dream of lifting a cup title again.

He Barcelona For his part, he wants to maintain the improvement shown at Villamarín. Xavi’s team knew how to react to the defeat in the Super Cup and show a better version against Betis. Now, they visit a rival who is going through a sweet moment. It will be time to see if Seville was a mirage or Barça Xavi finally finds the way.

We don’t delay any longer and get to work with the match live. San Mamés dresses up and we do the same in MARCA.COM