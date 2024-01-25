Athletic Bilbao scalp Barcelona after crazy Copa del Rey extra time – Soccer World – Spain

#Athletic #Bilbao #scalp #Barcelona #crazy #Copa #del #Rey #extra #time #Soccer #World #Spain

Barcelona were eliminated in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey after a 2-4 away loss to Athletic Bilbao. In regular time, the match ended 2:2, and the Basques reached the success in extra time of their “San Mames” after two more goals.

Gorka Guruseta opened the scoring in the 1st minute, but the Catalans made a comeback after goals from Robert Lewandowski (26) and Lamin Yamal (32). At the beginning of the second half, the “lions” equalized through Oihan Sunset. By the end of regular time, the Catalans could have achieved success, but Yamal twice failed to score alone against the goalkeeper. In the 105th minute, Athletic went ahead again after a goal by Ignacy Williams. Nico Williams set up the final score in the 120th minute.

Gulliver/GettyImages

The hosts took the lead in the 1st minute. The ball was sent into the penalty area, where a commotion ensued. Barcelona’s defense failed to clear, which Gorka Guruseta took advantage of to open the scoring.

Shortly after, Gurusetha could have scored a second goal, but sent the ball wide. In the 20th minute, Alejandro Balde fell to the grass, clutching his thigh. The youngster was replaced by Hector Fort, leaving the field in tears.

In the 25th minute, Barcelona equalized. Ferran Torres tried to bring Pedri into the box. The midfielder did not handle the ball well. An Athletic defender tried to clear, but it was straight at Robert Lewandowski, who stretched out a leg and scored to make it 1:1.

Six minutes later, the visitors made a complete turnaround. Lamin Yamal received from the right, freed up space and with a solid shot from the edge of the penalty area scored for 1:2. In the 43rd minute, Iñaki Peña with a great reflex deflected a shot from Gurusetta.

⚽️ GOOOOOOL FROM LAMINE YAMAL!! LEFT HOT TO PAST BARÇA!! He ran his band, focused and crossed it. Great goal from the young international. 🆚 @AthleticClub | 1-2 | @FCBarcelona_es | 32’ 📺 @La1_tve ℹ️ Minute by minute: #LaCopaMola🏆 | #CopaDelRey pic.twitter.com/6jh7lPmmko — RFEF (@rfef) January 24, 2024

At the beginning of the second half, the Basques restored parity. Nico Williams crossed from the left and found the uncovered Oihan Sunset, who headed in from close range to make it 2:2. The Lions continued to be more active and in the 55th minute Gurusetha’s header went wide.

In the 64th minute, Lamin Yamal was brought face-to-face with the goalkeeper, but his shot went wide. Inaccurate shots by Nico Williams and Oihan Sunset followed. In the 86th minute, Yamal again found himself alone against the goalkeeper, but this time he was also unable to make the save.

However, the two teams were unable to beat each other in regular time and so the match went into overtime. They started with a great chance for the hosts. Nico Williams was brought on close to goal but shot wide.

In the extra time of the first overtime, Athletic took the lead again. Ignacio Williams received a lead pass in front of the penalty area and fired a shot that hit the post. The ball returned to the Ghanaian, who this time made no mistake for 3:2.

⚽️ GOOOOOOL BY IÑAKI WILLIAAAAAMSSS!! THE LEONEEEES ARE AHEAD!! It’s not the first time, but it is the second time, taking his own rejection. 🆚 @AthleticClub | 3-2 | @FCBarcelona_es | 106′ 📺 @La1_tve ℹ️ Minute by Minute: #LaCopaMola🏆 | #CopaDelRey pic.twitter.com/JmJlfgyVEo — RFEF (@rfef) January 24, 2024

In the 111th minute, Marc Giu had a good chance to score, but his shot went wide. A minute later, Iñaki Peña made a decisive intervention on an Iñaki Williams shot.

In the 120th minute, Nico Williams put an end to the dispute with the fourth goal for Athletic. The attacker made an unsaveable shot in the left corner for the final 4:2.