Athletic Club – Real Sociedad Betting Prediction 01/13/2024

Athletic Club – Real Sociedad Prediction

The Basque derby par excellence arrives with Athletic in better dynamics, something that breaks the trend of recent years. We will play for the victory of the Biscayan team, expecting a complicated and abrupt match in which we will not see many goals. We are going with a low stake of 3.

*Odds obtained on January 13, 2024.

Athletic Club – Real Sociedad prediction odds

*Odds obtained on January 13, 2024 at 8:08 p.m.

Athletic Club prediction: data and current form

Athletic arrives at the derby from a privileged position, in the middle of an ascending streak in the League and with a very positive inertia that has led it to occupy the Champions League zone. They have had 3 consecutive victories, the most recent being at the Sánchez Pizjuán against Sevilla 0-2 with goals from Mikel Vesga and Aitor Paredes.

Last Sunday they easily overcame the Copa del Rey tie in Ipurúa against Éibar, scoring 0-3, with Iker Muniain and Asier VIllalibre scoring on 2 occasions.

Valverde only has the doubt about Yeray, leaving Athletic’s possible eleven with Unai Simón; Yuri, Paredes, Vivian, Óscar de Marcos; Galarreta, Mikel Vesga, Nico Williams, Oihan Sancet, Berenguer; and Guruzeta.

Athletic Bilbao has these numbers in the EA Sports League:

Ranked in 4th position with 11 wins, 5 draws and 3 losses

At home they have won 7 games, tied 2 and lost 1

Average 0.84 goals for and 0.89 against

Real Sociedad Forecast: data and current form

It seems that Real Sociedad has lowered its performance somewhat these last few days in which an abusive tendency towards draws has weighed on them. The previous day they received Alavés, in a seemingly easy match that was complicated first by the expulsion of Remiro and later by conceding a goal. Finally, Zubimendi in the 96th minute tied the score at 1 to save 1 point and leave the neighbors on the verge of relegation.

Last Sunday they had to suffer at La Rosaleda to defeat Málaga, whom they beat 0-1.

Imanol Alguacil loses Hamari Traore and Umar Sadiq due to international commitments, and Remiro is suspended, in addition to the injured Take Kubo, Merquelanz and André Silva. To make matters worse, Zubimendi and Arsen Zakharyan are doubtful, so Real’s starting eleven could be made up of Marrero; Tierney, Robin Le Normand, Zubeldia, Aritz Elustondo; Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Barrenetxea, Zakharyan, Brais Méndez; and Mikel Oyarzábal.

Real Sociedad has these numbers in the EA Sports League:

Classified in 6th position with 8 wins, 8 draws and 3 losses

At home they have won 3 games, tied 4 and lost 2

Average 1.58 goals for and 1 against

Betting and prediction Athletic Club – Real Sociedad

San Mames

First division

Athletic Club

Real society

*Odds obtained on January 13, 2024 at 8:08 p.m.

Latest results Athletic Club – Real Sociedad

EQUIPMENTGEPGOALSAthletic Club3028Real society2036Ganados-Tie-Lost

Athletic Club History – Real Sociedad

Key data for your bets and prediction Athletic Club – Real Sociedad

In Real Sociedad matches there are an average of 2.6 goals, in Athletic matches 2.9

Real Sociedad has seen 51 yellow cards and 1 red, Athletic 41 yellow and 2 red

Real Sociedad has 54.9% possession, Athletic 48.9%

Athletic averages 5.63 corners and 14.3 shots per game, Real 4.58 corners and 12.5 shots

Interesting bets for the Athletic Club – Real Sociedad prediction

*Quotas obtained on January 13, 2024 at 8:08 p.m.

Top betting houses for La Liga

Athletic Club – Real Sociedad Prediction: Athletic Club Wins

We are going to play for the victory of Athletic Bilbao in this Basque derby to which both arrive well positioned. The most prudent can make use of the bet without a tie, which is paid at odds of [1.43] and if they end in a draw we would be refunded the amount played.

Another appropriate bet here is that the first goal of the game is scored by Athletic, which is paid at a rate of [1.72].

On the goal line I don’t think we have many, and there is the odds bet [1.67] because it does not go over 2.5, and thinking that the party will have a hard time getting started, it remains at quota [1.43] that we don’t have a goal in the first 20 minutes.

Regarding the performances of the players, it seems appropriate to bet that Alejandro Berenguer shoots on goal, which is paid at the rate of [1.60] and his average is 1 shot every 45 minutes on the grass. Fees obtained with Coder.

*Quotas obtained on 01/09/2024 at 4:40 p.m.

