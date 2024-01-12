ATHLETICS – CROSS-COUNTRY – A world ticket to be competed for this Saturday

The athletics season will open this Saturday at the end of the Ivato track with a challenge race whose objective is to find a senior athlete who will represent Madagascar at the forty-fifth edition of the world cross-country championship which will take place in Belgrade, Serbia on March 30.

Invited at the last moment by the IAAF or International Association of Athletics Federation, the FMA was scrambled in its calendar to find a senior male athlete this Saturday who will represent the Big Island at the world championship.

Two athletes are eagerly awaited in this duel next Saturday, they are Clément Ranahavitasoa from COSPN, the reigning Madagascar champion and Jean Claude Rakotoarimanana from Crown athletics in Antsirabe. These two athletes will start as big favorites for this challenge race but, with the stakes of the meeting, other athletes like Mampitroatse from COSPN de Boeny, Onja Patrick from Cosfa, Jean Rafanomezantsoa from CRAM Amoron’i Mania will do everything to try to squeeze in to find a place.

For Hery Rambeloson, the national technical director of the FMA, he explained that “Madagascar must honor international meetings and must put itself at the forefront a few months before the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. This will be through the participation of our athletes against the best in the world our athletes will gain experience. As a guest, all related expenses are borne by the IAAF, so there is no reason to refuse participation. The lucky one will leave alone to represent Madagascar.”

After hosting the 2022 World Indoor Athletics Championships, Belgrade will receive a second world competition in two years. This 2024 world cross-country championship will take place on March 30 in the heart of Belgrade, in the Friendship Park, near the Danube, which had already hosted the European cross-country championships in 2013.

Ugandan Jacob Kiplimo, born November 14, 2000, is the reigning world cross-country champion. Long-distance running specialist, half-marathon world champion in 2020, cross-country world champion in 2023 and bronze medalist in the 10,000m at the Tokyo Games in 2021 and at the world championships in Eugene in 2022, Jacob Kiplimo will be the man to beat in the World Cup.

In the case of Madagascar, no track record can be reported regarding performance at the global level. Malagasy participation in the world cross-country championship only dates back to 2017 in Uganda and if Madagascar’s commitment is effective, it will be its second participation in the world meeting on March 30 in Belgrade. “Whatever arrives first will win the world ticket,” confides Hery Rambeloson.

Donné Raherinjatovo