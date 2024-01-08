ATHLETICS – CROSS-COUNTRY – Clément and Nathalie put their titles back on the line

The two 2023 Madagascar champions will defend their title in Ambatondrazaka.

Ambatondrazaka will host the Madagascar cross-country championship on March 9. This competition prepares for the world championship in Belgrade, Serbia, on March 30.

The Malagasy Athletics Federation (FMA), under the aegis of Dominique Raherison, after holding its Ordinary General Assembly in December, will open its 2024 season with the organization of its first national championship, that of cross-country.

The event will take place in the capital of the Alaotra-Mangoro region, in Ambatondrazaka, on March 9. Two athletes, Clément Ranahavitasoa, who became Madagascar cross-country champion for the first time last year, and Nathalie Rasoariniaina, from the Cami d’Itasy club, will put their title back on the line, facing challengers who would like to make a name for themselves or get noticed this year.

“Ambatondrazaka is hosting, for the first time, this event. The objective of this relocation is, on the one hand, to continue the development of athletics through the decentralization of the national summit and so that each regional league feels concerned. And, on the other hand, to bring back home the athletes from Alaotra-Mangoro who have made a great breakthrough on the national scene,” confides Hery Rambeloson, National Technical Director (DTN) of the FMA.

Ambatondrazaka has, at certain times, counted high-level athletes among its workforce. This was the case of Joseph Rakotoarimanana, 800m specialist, now deceased, and Solohery Rasoanaivo, renowned in speed racing and already a member of the national team.

In fact, the Madagascar cross-country championship should have taken place in December, to allow the FMA to enter at least one athlete in the world cross-country championship. But due to lack of timing, the organization of the national summit could not be held.

Invitation

There was also a time when Madagascar preferred to skip this world summit, due to lack of invitation. But the situation has changed, explained yesterday the DTN of the FMA. “Madagascar has been invited to participate in the World Cross Country Championship, which will take place in Belgrade, Serbia, on March 30, in the Friendship Park, located along the Danube, so we will organize this Saturday, at the end of the Ivato track, a challenge match between seniors to detect an athlete who will defend the Malagasy colors during this world summit in Belgrade,” he concludes.

Alongside the two title champions, we can also count on great runners. Tels Mampitroatse, the athlete of Cospn de Boeny, even if he is beginning to feel the weight of age, Onja Patrick of Cosfa, Jean Rafomanetsoa of Cram d’Amoroni Mania, Nanie Madeleine Razafindrafara of AS Fanalamanga who evolve at home, Fulgence Rakotoarisoa, from Crown athletics d’Antsirabe, Jean Claude Rakotoarimanana from the same club, Oliva Rabemihoatra from Cospn d’Analamanga and Rosa Manankasina, from Cram de Fitovinany. All will try to steal the spotlight from the super favorites of this Madagascar championship.

With the good condition of the national road which connects Moramanga to Ambatondrazaka, all of the regional leagues are expected at this national summit. May the best win.

Donné Raherinjatovo