Athletics: São Silvestre de Luanda with 2,500 registered

Around 2,500 national and foreign athletes are registered for the 67th edition of the traditional end-of-year pedestrian race, called São Silvestre, to be held in various arteries of Luanda, capital of Angola.

The information was provided by the president of the Angolan Athletics Federation, Bernardo João, who said that registrations close today.

According to the official, of the foreign participants, those from Gambia, Kenya, Ethiopia, South Africa, Mozambique, Botswana, Namibia, Eswatine, Mauritius and Malawi confirmed their presence.

He said that communication is awaited from competitors from Portugal, Macau, Brazil and Spain.

The last edition was won, in men’s, by Raphael Olekei (Kenya), while in women’s the victory went to Angolan Ernestina Paulino, a race that featured 10 thousand athletes.

The São Silvestre de Luanda race has been held on December 31st, since 1954, and has only been interrupted on two occasions, in 1961 and 1978.

In 2021, it was exceptionally played in March 2022, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

World athletics stars have already taken part in the race, such as Haile Gebrselassie (2011 edition), Zersenay Tadese (2013) and Priscah Jeptoo, female champion of the London and New York Marathon.

The starting gun takes place at 6 pm on the 31st, covering the route Amílcar Cabral, Revolución de Outubro and Ho-Chi-Minh avenues, Manuel Van-Dúnem avenues, Largo do Kinaxixi, Missão streets, Cirilo da Conceição, Avenida 4 de February, Largo do Baleizão, Rua Francisco das Necessidades, ending at Estádio dos Coqueiros.

