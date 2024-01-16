Athlon helps customers avoid parking fines with a free regulatory disc

#Athlon #helps #customers #avoid #parking #fines #free #regulatory #disc

The use of a non-regular parking disc can result in a fine, if the officer wants to be precise. Because there are still many old parking discs in circulation in Belgium that no longer comply with current legislation, mobility provider Athlon Belgium is organizing an awareness campaign with free compliant parking discs.

​

In a blue zone you must place your parking disc in a visible place on the windshield of your car. However, European rules strictly determine what such a parking disc should look like. Since March 31, 2003, it has been mandatory to use the European model parking disc, which in our country means that it must be in a blue cover with the text “time of arrival” in the three national languages ​​(Dutch, French and German). ”.

All other models are invalid – if they deviate from the model by even one detail, you risk being left without a penalty. For example, parking discs that are still divided into quarters or only have Dutch and French text at the top are not compliant, as also stated in Article 27.1.1 of the Highway Code.

Free compliant parking disc

​To help customers avoid paying a fee, Athlon Belgium reminds them of the rules through a special promotion and a compliant parking disc can be requested free of charge. This can be done centrally by the fleet manager or individually by the lease driver himself. The promotion is valid until the end of January 2023.