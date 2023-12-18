#Atlanta #Braves #FIRED #Matt #Carpenter

The low season of Major League Baseball For different organizations it is not always about signing and trading players. In some cases, teams have to make unexpected decisions, as this time did Atlanta Braves.

A couple of days ago, the team he directs Brian Snitker received via exchange from San Diego Padres a Matt Carpenter. The utility man joined the team along with left-handed reliever Ray Kerr.

However, the plan Atlanta Braves with the left handed hitter According to several reports, it was to send him to another organization. All this, in order to get a good level pitcher for their pitching staff.

It may interest you: From La Sabana to Atlanta: Ronald Acuña Jr. and his happy 26 years

Atlanta Braves made decision with Matt Carpenter

Through Mark Bowman and MLB.comit was reported that the team Atlanta Braves dispensed with Matt Carpenter. In this way, now the player will go to the Free Agency.

It is worth mentioning that Atlanta Braves will assume 4 million dollars of the 5.5 million of this year’s salary (San Diego Padres will take care of the rest), which makes the veteran player an interesting piece in the market. MLBsince he could sign with another team for the minimum salary stipulated in the league.

Matt Carpenter, comes from experiencing a rather disappointing 2023 season. Although in 2022 he showed great performance with New York Yankeescould not keep up the pace last season.

In 76 commitments made with San Diego Padres, hit .176 with five homers and 31 RBIs. Additionally, he hit 12 doubles, scored 18 times and had an OPS of .641.

Matt Carpenter, has 13 Major League seasons under his belt. In total, he has seen action in 1,452 games, where he has a .260 average with 175 home runs and 644 RBIs. Surely his experience will attract the attention of some organization.