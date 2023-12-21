Atlanta SIGNED pitcher from Arizona and KBO

#Atlanta #SIGNED #pitcher #Arizona #KBO

The 2023 season of Atlanta Braves in the MLB he excited the fans of the Georgia state organization. They were the winningest team in all of baseball and were widely crowned in the East division of the old circuit.

However, the dream ended early for the Braves, as they were eliminated from the AL Division Series. National League. There they perished in four challenges against Philadelphia Phillies and the desire to repeat the 2021 crown was frustrated.

From that precise moment the management of Atlanta Braves began working on the 2024 campaign. The organization has carried out transactions aimed at deepening all areas of the game.

In this sense, players like the left-handed pitcher have arrived at Truist Park Aaron Bummerel outfielder Jarred Kelenic o los infielders Evan White and David Fletcher. They will join the strong core of the Braves lineup to round out the team and be competitive in 2024.

However, the transactions have not stopped and, according to the account in X of MLB Transaction Tracker, Atlanta Braves added a new pitcher to its roster. This is the right of 29 years Taylor Widener.

Taylor Widener will seek to return to MLB with Atlanta Braves

Taylor Widener He is a right-handed pitcher who was drafted by New York Yankees in 2016. But two years later it landed in Arizona Diamondbacks as part of an exchange between these two organizations.

From that moment he alternated in the different levels of the Minors until he debuted in the Big Show in 2020. However, after the 2022 season the Dbacks designated him for assignment and ultimately waived him.

In that period of time South Carolina right-hander He mainly served as a middle reliever. He accumulated 107.2 innings, struck out 109 batters and achieved two victories, both in 2021.

In 2023 Widener he went to find his best sporting form Korean League. There he played for Samsung Lionswhere he had 20 starts, eleven of them quality, and scored seven wins.

This seems to have caught the attention of the board of directors. Atlanta Braves, who granted him a Minor League contract for the following season. The agreement includes an invitation to spring training, where Taylor Widener will try to convince the manager Brian Snitker and return to MLB after two years.

Atlanta Braves It has a rotation projected for 2024 with Spencer StriderMax Fried, Charlie Morton and Bryce Elder as main starters. The fifth starter The newcomer Reynaldo López, AJ Smith-Shawver, Huascar Ynoa would be discussing it. Now the Widener right is also added to the dispute.