“Atlético” and “Real” second extension this year, “Barcelona” lets in the first against the team of the 3rd league – Football – Sportacentrs.com

“Atlético” and “Real” once again needed an extra half hour in the duel. In the semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup held in Riyadh on January 10, the athletes quickly gained and lost the lead, then fought back, took the lead again, did not hold the lead and then lost 3:5 in extra time, whereas this time the red and whites won 4:2.

Tonight, at the end of the first half, the Brazilian Samuels Linu allowed the fans to cheer, but shortly before the break, Jans Oblaks made a mistake on his way out of the goal, and “Real”, who won the Super Cup, equalized the result.

Jan Oblak makes a huge mistake and scores an own goal off the Luka Modric free kick to tie the game at 1-1 for Real Madrid against Atletico Madrid in the Copa Del Rey. ❌🇸🇮pic.twitter.com/4oN4TDDfZR — LaLigaExtra (@LaLigaExtra) January 18, 2024

The hosts regained the lead through Alvaro Morata’s strike in the 57th minute, but the Royals hit back in the 82nd minute when Jude Bellingham played a pass to an unmarked Hosel in front of goal, who beat Oblak with a header.

In extra time, the ball was controlled by “Real” players much more often (68-32 (%)), however, “Atlético” was sharper in attacks. Antoine Griezmann scored the winning goal in the 100th minute of the game, but at the end of extra time, Rodrigo Riquelme finished off the fast attack after Memphis Depay’s pass.

The last EIGHT single-elimination games with Atletico Madrid & Real Madrid have gone to extra-time. EIGHT IN A ROW! 😳 pic.twitter.com/NtHjyDAaph — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) January 18, 2024

Founded in 2013, the fan-owned “Unionistas” of Salamanca seriously damaged the nerves of “Barcelona” coach Xavi Hernandez in the first half, repeatedly finding free zones in the defense of the title-holders and in the 31st minute making the crowd of their hometown erupt in cheers when an effective shot from the air went to Alvaro Gomez .

At the end of the half, the home team was not far from doubling the lead, but after a corner kick, they fell into a counterattack, when Ferran Torres, who was perfect at the end of the penalty shootout, went alone against the goalkeeper from the opponent’s side of the field – 1:1.

REMARKABLE GOAL GIVES 3RD-TIER UNIONISTAS DE SALAMANCA LEAD AGAINST BARCELONA. WHAT A VOLLEY! 😱 Unionistas—a fan-owned club only founded in 2013—are tied 1-1 with the mighty Barca at the interval. 💪pic.twitter.com/3sahABNto9 — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) January 18, 2024

In the second half, Žils Kunde and 20-year-old Alejandro Balde took on the roles of main characters. In the 69th minute, the defender of the French national team, Kunde, scored a filigree long shot, but four minutes later, Balde hit the ball against the crossbar in the goal.

Spanish King’s Cup, round of 16

DateGameResult16.01.Getafe – Sevilla1:3 (1:1) Athletic Bilbao – Alavés2:0 (1:0)Tenerife [2.] – Mallorca0:1 page17.01.Valencia – Celta Vigo1:3 (1:2)Osasuna – Real Sociedad0:2 (0:0)Girona – Rayo Vallecano3:1 (3:1)18.01.Unionistas Salamanca [3.] – Barcelona1:3 (1:1)Atlético Madrid – Real Madrid4:2 pag. (1:1; 2:2)

