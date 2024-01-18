Atlético de Madrid – Real Madrid, the Copa del Rey live | The derby goes to extra time, with no winner after ninety minutes | Soccer | Sports

#Atlético #Madrid #Real #Madrid #Copa #del #Rey #live #derby #extra #time #winner #minutes #Soccer #Sports

The match goes to extra time, after the score remained tied after ninety minutes. In the first half, Samu Lino put Atleti ahead, but Real Madrid tied before the break thanks to an own goal from Jan Oblak. In the second half, Morata put his team ahead again, but Joselu tied the score eight minutes from time. Colchoneros and Blancos meet again, after facing each other a little over a week ago in the Super Cup. On that occasion, the meringues beat the red and white team who now come to the Metropolitano match in search of revenge. To achieve it, the rojiblancos will have to improve in the defensive aspect, an issue that has been one of the pending issues for Simeone’s team, despite its high offensive productivity.

The first shot, from Atlético.

Minute 93 and the first shot of extra time is from Llorente. But Madrid responds with a good action by Vinicius, who finishes narrowly wide. The action was started by a great Bellingham.

The extension begins. Atlético, 2-Madrid, 2

Great match and tension and equality in the Metropolitano. Atlético and Madrid want the Cup.

Extension in the Metropolitan

Vinicius and Simeone face each other

Mess at the end of the match between Vinicius and Simeone, who argued. Simeone explained the action to Kroos and tempers calmed down.

There will be an extension. Atlético, 2-Madrid, 2

The 90 minutes end with a tie at two, so there will be extra time at the Metropolitano. Something that is usually common between the two Madrid teams.

Vinicius is on the verge of scoring

Madrid pushes until the end and is about to make it 2-3. Oblak saved against Vinicius.

Minute 90. Atlético, 2-Madrid, 2

Four minutes of extra time and in the 90th there is a tie in the Cup derby. Everything indicates that there will be extra time.

Minute 85. Atlético, 2-Madrid, 2

Great game at the Metropolitano, with a Madrid that always responds to Atlético’s goals. The clash is approaching extra time.

The goal is awarded. Atlético, 2-Madrid, 2

The VAR awards Joselu’s goal after a good pass from Bellingham. Madrid tied seven minutes from the end of the game.

The VAR reviews Joselu’s action

Simeone protests and the action of Madrid’s tying goal is being reviewed by the VAR.

Lunin, huge and goal from Joselu

Joselu achieves the tie at two.

Joselu comes in for Rodrygo

Ancelotti looks for the goal with the entry of Joselu, although he also loses many options with the departure of Rodrygo, who is differential.

Lunin saves from Griezmann

The match entered a very beautiful moment, with two teams looking for the goal, with their weapons and in the middle of great competitive tension.

Shot against the crossbar for Madrid, by Rodrygo

Another great chance for Madrid, with a shot from Rodrygo that hits a defender and hits the post. Great previous action by Brahim, who is in a huge moment of play.

Nacho seems recovered

The gesture was ugly, but it seems that Nacho has recovered and continues playing normally. Good news, without a doubt, for the player and for Madrid.

