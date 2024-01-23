Atlético de Madrid | Simeone: “VAR helps, although it is not always proven”

#Atlético #Madrid #Simeone #VAR #helps #proven

Diego Pablo Simeonecoach of Atlético Madridd, analyzed his team’s victory against Granada in The Carmeness.

VICTORIA AT HOME

“It was difficult for us to win away from home. It cost us a lot in the end, we couldn’t finish before in a good second half”

OF PAUL AND LINO

“In the first half we tried to play like we did in the second half but it couldn’t be. With De Paul and Lino we were able to play better. It’s a shame we couldn’t pass judgment”

NOT RECEIVING A GOAL

“We needed to keep a clean sheet again. It’s costing us. We won an important match”

THE CORREA SITUATION

“I spoke for a long time with Ángel. I love him very much as a person. We already know how important he is for the team. Let it be the best for him, whatever it may be, we will accompany him.”

FINAL HAND OF GIMÉNEZ AND REFEREE NOISE

“There was also a handball in the Granada area, Saúl’s goal… Many very complex plays. I always believed that the VAR helps, there are times when it doesn’t happen but… I hope the referees have help”

TRANSFER MARKET

“I don’t think the team will change much. We have a thought and now Berta will tell me something on the bus”

