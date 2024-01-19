Atletico get revenge on Real and dump them out of the Copa del Rey after another extra-time spectacle – Football World – Spain

#Atletico #revenge #Real #dump #Copa #del #Rey #extratime #spectacle #Football #World #Spain

Atlético Madrid avenged Real Madrid’s loss in the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals and knocked them out of the Copa del Rey tournament. The “Dushekchii” prevailed over the “Whites” with 4:2 at “Civitas Metropolitano”. And this match, like the meeting in Riyadh last week, went to extra time. Regular time ended 2:2. The hosts took the lead in the 39th minute through Samuel Lino, and Jan Oblak scored an own goal at the end of the first half. In the 57th minute, Alvaro Morata put the Rojiblancos ahead again, but in the 82nd minute, Joselu restored the tie. In the 100th minute, Antoine Griezmann scored a third goal for Atlético, and the final score set up Rodrigo Riquelme a minute before the end of the second extra time.

Thus, Diego Simeone’s graduates found a place in the top eight of the tournament, while Real will focus on La Liga and the Champions League. The remaining teams that progress to the quarter-finals are Barcelona, ​​Mallorca, Sevilla, Real Sociedad, Celta, Athletic Bilbao and Girona.

Both teams started cautiously, with neither willing to take any risks. Gradually, the “whites” played better. In the 11th minute, Jude Bellingham made a technical turn in the penalty area and sent a shot that hit the post. Shortly after, a shot by Winisswiss went wide.

In the 21st minute, Rodrigo came face-to-face with Jan Oblak and shot into the left corner, but was unable to clear it. The Slovenian then cut Vinicius’ corner short and prevented him from getting past it. Seven minutes later, Saul Niguez’s long-range shot missed the target. Shortly after, Alvaro Morata attempted an acrobatic strike, but did not trouble Andrii Lunin.

In the 38th minute, Federico Valverde sent a shot from the edge of the penalty area, but it did not hinder Jan Oblak. A minute later, Atlético took the lead. Rodrigo De Paul attempted a cross which Antonio Rudiger in his attempt to clear continued towards the far post where Samuel Lino was uncovered. The Brazilian directed the ball past Lunin for 1:0.

In the first minute of extra time of the first half, Real reached an equalizing goal. Luka Modric crossed sharply in the penalty area, where Jan Oblak failed to intervene well and sent the ball into his own goal for 1:1.

The second half started strongly for the visitors. First, Bellingham entered the box and attempted a pass to a teammate, which was intercepted. Rodrigo then received a lead pass, but Oblak was careful and managed to get past him.

In the 57th minute, contrary to what was happening on the field, Atlético took the lead again. Koke tried to find Alvaro Morata in the box. Lunin struck the ball, but straight at the feet of Antonio Rüdiger, and then it was no problem for Morata to score into an empty net to make it 2:1.

In the 66th minute, Morata received a great pass in the penalty area, but from an excellent position he failed to convert. Ten minutes later, the bar saved the hosts. Rodrigo sent a shot that hit the side post.

In the 82nd minute, Real Madrid equalized again. Vinicius released to Bellingham on the left in the box. The Englishman crossed to Joselu at the far post and the uncovered striker scored with a header to make it 2:2.

In stoppage time of the second half, Rüdiger crossed to the far post, where Vinicius attempted a low-angle shot. Oblak managed to clear, with the ball going to Axel Witsel. The Belgian tried to clear, but sent the ball straight at Jose Maria Jimenez, after which the ball went dangerously over the bar.

Atlético took the lead for the third time in the 100th minute. Vinicius then made a mistake down the right in his own half and the ball found its way to Antoine Griezmann. The Frenchman controlled the byline, entered the penalty area, the Brazilian was unable to stop him, and with a powerful shot from a small angle shot Lunin for 3:2.

In the 108th minute, Toni Kroos cut in from the left and crossed into the penalty area, where Bellingham intercepted the ball but did not trouble Oblak. Two minutes later, a goal for the Whites was disallowed. Joselu took a shot that ricocheted off a defender and into Bellingham. The Englishman also shot, but the ball was again stopped by a home player. Dani Sevayos took advantage of this, who was the smartest and sent the ball into the goal. However, the goal was disallowed as Bellingham was offside when Joselu’s shot.

Shortly after, Bellingham brought the ball down for Rüdiger, and the German shot dangerously from ten meters, but wide of the mark.

In the 119th minute, the “Dushekchii” put an end to the dispute with a fourth goal. The hosts organized a very dangerous counter-attack, in which Memphis Depay was awarded in front of the penalty area. The Dutchman released to another reserve Rodrigo Riquelme, who with a strong shot scored for 4:2.

Atletico Madrid – Real Madrid 4:2

1:0 Samuel Lino (39)

1:1 Jan Oblak (45+1-own goal)

2:1 Alvaro Morata (57)

2:2 to Joselu (82)

3:2 Antoine Griezmann (100)

4:2 Rodrigo Riquelme (119)

Atlético: Jan Oblak, Jose Maria Jimenez, Mario Hermoso, Samuel Lino, Axel Witsel, Marcos Yorente, Rodrigo de Paul, Saul Niguez, Koke, Antoan Griezmann, Alvaro Morata

Coach: Diego Simeone

Real Madrid: Andriy Lunin, Dani Carvajal, Nacho Fernandez, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy, Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric, Federico Valverde, Jude Belingame, Rodrigo, Vinicius

Coach: Carlo Ancelotti