Atlético says goodbye to 2023 with victory and snatches third place from Barça

He Atlético He leaves with the best Christmas gift. The rojiblancos won by the minimum Sevilla (1-0) thanks to Marcos Llorente’s goal at the start of the second half after taking advantage of a bad clearance by the Sevilla defense. Simeone’s men overtake Barcelona and are in third position before the League returns in January. For its part, the team coached by Quique Sánchez Flores remains 3 away from relegation.

On the grass of the Cívitas Metropolitano, the visitors tried to surprise after a minute and a half. Was Ivan Rakitic who from very far away, near the spinal line, shot when he saw Jan Oblak ahead of his goal. But that action, which went astray, and a header from Lucas Ocampos In the hands of the Colchonero goalkeeper was all of Sevilla’s baggage in the first half hour, of clear local dominance.

He pulled the strings of the attack Antoine Griezmann, wanting to score his 174th goal to break the tie with Luis Aragonés and remain alone as Atlético’s top scorer. He tried his luck first with a weak shot and later with a left footed shot from outside the area, in a counterattack guided by Sam Linowho paired well with Roro Riquelme.

Both fight every week for ownership in the left wing and, on this occasion, Diego Pablo Simeone made tactical variations to fit both Lino and Riquelme. Upstairs the ‘Cholo didn’t play pieces‘, con Morata accompanying Griezmann; In fact, Morata had an early and clear scoring chance after a quick one-two with Rodrigo de Paul.

Marko Dmitrovic closed the spaces well in that one-on-one and he repeated his success in another subsequent approach by the red-and-white ’19’, who was walking with wet powder. Although Atlético gradually took over possession of the ball and imposed its rhythm on the match, they lacked skill to break down the rival defense and scare Dmitrovic’s goal.

The Serbian goalkeeper had been the most outstanding of a Sevilla team that timidly claimed a penalty on the stroke of half-time, due to a handball from César Azpilicueta following a Juanlu Sánchez center from the right wing. A previous bounce of the ball on the thigh of the Colchonero soccer player made the incident not punishable, although it did not avoid some controversy.

In order to avoid scares, Simeone made two substitutions at half-time, and they worked. He introduced Correa for Roro Riquelme and Marcos Llorente for Nahuel Molina, in the prelude to 1-0 as soon as the second half began. Atlético put together an attack between Griezmann, De Paul and Koke until they assisted the gap on the right lane.

Llorente gives oxygen to Atlético

Having gained the back of Adrià Pedrosa, Llorente controlled the ball in the race and reached the area, where he crossed low, looking for the rushing arrival of Morata next to the Sevilla center backs. The local ’19’ collided with Nemanja Gudelj, both falling to the ground, while Sergio Ramos blocked Llorente’s pass; This one, attentive, took advantage his own rebound to shoot from point-blank range and beat Dmitrovic between the legs.

Within a few minutes of Caglar Söyüncü jumps onto the fieldgiving captain Koke a rest, the Turkish defender stepped on Ocampos’s ankle from behind and was sent off with direct red card. The referee, César Soto Grado, took center stage as the minutes passed and turned the stadium against him by showing several yellow cards for protesting.

From a spade between Ramos and Azpilicueta, first the Sevilla player saw a warning and then in the visiting area the former Madrid player could have been awarded a penalty on ‘Azpi’, which despite everything in the VOR room they did not consider it a mishap to notify Soto Grande. The harsh outcome, playing with one man less and defending a one-goal lead was causing déjà vu in the Metropolitano due to what they experienced with Stefan Savic against Getafe.

Sánchez Flores’ pupils They pushed hard, leaving the rear unguarded and almost costing them dearly., as Llorente almost made it 2-0 on a counterattack with a strong shot that Dmitrovic cleared with his chest. Immediately afterwards, Sevilla prowled the tie with a cross from the right wing that tripped over Reinildo Mandava and changed trajectory, with a parabola that almost surprised Oblak at the far post.

But this time fortune smiled in the end on those of ‘Cholo’, who masterfully took cover behind and prevented their opponent from finding loot. This harvest helped Atlético to place third with 38 points, tied with FC Barcelona and maintaining a margin with respect to Athletic Club. Sevilla, on the other hand, continues with 16 points in the bottom zone of a League that is choking.

Datasheet:

Atlético de Madrid: Oblak; Molina (Llorente, min.46), Giménez, Witsel, Azpilicueta, Lino; De Paul, Riquelme (Correa, min.46), Koke (Söyüncü, min.66); Griezmann (Reinildo, min.73) and Morata (Saúl, min.55).

Sevilla: Dmitrovic; John, Gudelj, Ramos, Salas, Peter (Januzaj, min.82); Soumare, Rakitic (House, min.53), Oliver Torres (Mir, min.78); Suso (En-Nesyri, 53 mins) and Ocampos.

Goal: 1-0, min.47: Llorente.

Referee: Soto Grado (C.Riojano). He gave a yellow card to Molina (min.27) and Giménez (min.38), Correa (min.78), Witsel (min.78), De Paul (min.85), Azpilicueta (min.90) and Llorente ( min.90+4) at Atlético de Madrid, and Suso (min.43), Salas (min.68) and Ramos (min.83) at Sevilla; He sent off Söyüncü with a direct red card (min.69) at Atlético de Madrid.

Estadio: Cívitas Metropolitano, 64,308 spectators.

