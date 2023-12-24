Atmospheric conditions are unstable on the Sea of ​​Japan side; San’in, Hokuriku, and Niigata areas should be careful of rain and sudden melting of snow (Weather Forecaster, Chief of the Day Shift, December 24, 2023) – Japan Weather Association tenki.jp

Atmospheric conditions are unstable on the Sea of ​​Japan side; San'in, Hokuriku, and Niigata areas should be careful of rain and sudden melting of snow

Atmospheric conditions are unstable on the Sea of ​​Japan side. Rain in the Sanin, Hokuriku, and Niigata regions. Be careful of sudden snow melt.

December 24, 2023 13:24

The weather on the Sea of ​​Japan side is expected to gradually deteriorate, with rain expected in flat areas such as Hokuriku. In areas that experienced heavy snowfall in early winter, caution is required as the snow melts rapidly.

in unstable weather

Due to the effects of low pressure and pressure troughs in the Sea of ​​Japan, the weather on the Sea of ​​Japan side is once again downhill. The weather is expected to deteriorate over a wide area from northern Kyushu to the Sea of ​​Japan side of Tohoku.

In the flatlands of the Sanin, Hokuriku, and southern Tohoku regions, it is likely that there will be many places where it will fall as rain rather than snow. Atmospheric conditions may be unstable in some places, so be careful of sudden intensification of rain accompanied by lightning and gusts of wind such as tornadoes.

On the other hand, snow is expected to fall in the northern Tohoku region even on flat areas.

Also Read:  CANDIDATES COLLECTIVE - The crisis unit is long overdue

Snow melts rapidly

Due to the heavy snowfall so far, there are still some places, including urban areas, that are covered in snow. As of noon today, the 24th, 27 cm of snow has fallen in Niigata City, 25 cm in Toyama City, 15 cm in Kanazawa City, and 22 cm in Fukui City.

When removing snow, be sure to take sufficient safety precautions, such as checking the safety of your surroundings and having two or more people remove snow from the roof.

When it starts to rain, the snow suddenly melts. Conditions will worsen as roads become muddy and cold, so please be careful when traveling.

Additionally, snow that has accumulated on roofs may fall, and the risk of avalanches occurring along mountains with heavy snowfall increases. Also be careful of falling snow and avalanches.

